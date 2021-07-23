Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Guadalupe, CA

Guadalupe Buddhist Church cancels 2021 Obon Festival due to pandemic

By Santa Maria Times Staff Report
Santa Maria Times
 11 days ago

The Guadalupe Buddhist Church will not host its annual Obon Festival this year due to concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic, the church announced on Thursday. Members of the Guadalupe Buddhist Church each year hold the special event to remember and honor their ancestors. The event typically features traditional dances, food and cultural exhibits such as bonsai tree-shaping demonstrations and martial arts demonstrations, as well as taiko drumming and a traditional Japanese dance performance called the Bon-Odori.

santamariatimes.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Guadalupe, CA
Local
California Society
Local
California Health
Guadalupe, CA
Health
City
Santa Maria, CA
Guadalupe, CA
Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Martial Arts#Buddhist#Pandemic#Japanese#T Mobile
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Society
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Festival
News Break
Religion
Country
Japan
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Public SafetyPosted by
The Hill

Fourth police officer who responded to Jan. 6 attack dies by suicide

A fourth law enforcement officer who responded to the Capitol on Jan. 6 has died by suicide, the Metropolitan Police Department confirmed to The Hill on Monday. A department spokesman said Officer Kyle DeFreytag, who had been with the department since November 2016, was found dead on July 10. He was 26 years old. Police confirmed DeFreytag was among a host of MPD officers who were sent to the Capitol in response to the riot.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Graham's COVID-19 'breakthrough' case jolts Senate

The coronavirus officially returned to the United States Senate on Monday. News that Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) tested positive quickly jolted through the Capitol and sparked an hours-long scramble to figure out who else might have been exposed, which only escalated after sources confirmed that the South Carolina Republican attended an outdoor event on Sen. Joe Manchin ’s (D-W.Va.) houseboat over the weekend with other senators.
GymnasticsPosted by
NBC News

Team USA gymnast Jade Carey wins Olympic gold in floor exercise final

Jade Carey took home her first Olympic medal after capturing gold in the women's individual floor exercise final Monday at the Tokyo Olympics. Carey, 21, was the second to compete on the floor, twisting, tumbling and flipping her way onto the top spot on the podium. Carey, who failed to win a medal in the individual all-around and the vault finals, placed first with a score of 14.366, ahead of Vanessa Ferrari, of Italy, who won silver with a score of 14.200. Mai Murakami, of Japan, and Angelina Melnikova, of Russia, tied for bronze with a score of 14.1665.

Comments / 0

Community Policy