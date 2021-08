Jed Hoyer went on live radio and threw Anthony Rizzo, Javy Baez, and Kris Bryant under all 18-wheels of the bus. In the aftermath of the MLB Trade Deadline on Friday, Cubs fans are still trying to catch their breath after a weekend of heaving and sobbing. The World Series core of Anthony Rizzo, Javy Baez, and Kris Bryant was dismantled in a matter of hours, and what remains is one of the worst teams in the National League.