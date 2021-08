I don't know about you, but I'll always remember the Kelvin Benjamin era with the New York Giants fondly. Benjamin, however, may not share the same sentiments, according to reports. Back-tracking a bit, Benjamin signed with the Giants on May 16, 2021. The former first round pick was a can't-miss talent at the beginning of his career with the Carolina Panthers, but battled injuries and inconsistently as the years progressed. He last played in the NFL in 2018 with the Bills and Chiefs, and was reportedly targeting a comeback as a tight end. Standing 6'5" and weighing 268 pounds, one could imagine that a healthy and well-coached Benjamin would have an outside shot to be a difference-maker on any team.