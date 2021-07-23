Cancel
HASHMARKS: The never-ceasing thirst for cash has put college football at a tipping point

By MIKE KAYS mkays@muskogeephoenix.com
Muskogee Daily Phoenix
Muskogee Daily Phoenix
 11 days ago

You’re already paying over $100 a ticket to attend a game.

Or, in the SEC, its $168, tops among the Power 5 conference averages, according to data from a website called Statistica.com.

Then there’s those various other obligations, donations, etc., that fill the pockets of member institutions and beginning this summer, a new stream to pay players through the Name, Image and Likeness legislation put into play by the government.

This week, Alabama head coach Nick Saban, who makes $9.3 million annually, said his quarterback, Bryce Young, is already earning nearly $1 million in endorsements. Spencer Rattler, mind if we check your bank account?

It stands to reason that that some of that million dollars might well have found its way to benefit Alabama’s football program one way or another had it not been for NIL. It also stands to reason that that cash flow to players isn’t coming back to Football U. Under the table, some of it has probably flowed that way for a while.

Lighter in the pockets, the institutions have an appetite. I mean, what’s a coach to do when his quarterback makes in a month what he does in six weeks?

A week ago, NCAA president Mark Emmert told a group of reporters the time is right to consider a decentralized and deregulated version of college sports, shifting power to conferences and campuses and reconsidering how schools are aligned. The reality of that is the proverbial cat is already out of the bag. We just don’t know what breed it is yet.

If you get that, it should come as no surprise that Oklahoma and Texas are having backwater discussions about their own alignment, and the future of college sports in general.

The way we’ve known college sports is never going to be what it’s been. Whether it changes rapidly or gradually, by 2025 and the end of some of the current TV deals, that change will be visible.

The report that was launched by the Houston Chronicle on Wednesday saying talks were ongoing with the Longhorns, Sooners and the Securities and Exchange Commission — uh, rather, the Southeastern Conference, about relocation of the Big 12’s marquee names may or may not happen this week, next week or in the next season. Ten years ago, a similar move seemed imminent with the Pac-12, but fell through in part due to Texas’ Longhorn Network.

You have to take the SEC, which if you look at its control and influence on the college game to heart, can indeed be the Securities and Exchange Commission. It is the straw that stirs the drink.

But 10 years after the in-state guys’ flirting match with the Pac-12, it may seem aggravating to some why Texas remains the popular kid on the block. It really can’t be football prowess, knowing this is a program who isn’t even the best Texas team in the Big 12 over the last decade (TCU owns that mark), lost even to Kansas recently, and will likely be an underdog to Iowa State this fall.

But those schools now wonder, what about us? And there’s also a campus in Stillwater who is only getting started on getting its defensive ducks in order.

OU and OSU were married at the hip when they along with Texas and Tech were headed out together to the west coast in 2011. At one time, Ann Richards as governor of Texas, made sure Baylor went to the Big 12. So now, what say you, OSU alum Kevin Stitt?

Seeing the Big Two head to SEC isn’t far-fetched though. Neither is a sideways strategy of the SEC beginning to annex a new association with itself as the center of such a universe in this deal Emmert calls a decentralized NCAA.

Imagine, if you will, a cluster of what is basically the common top 25 schools and about a dozen others, all unified under a new umbrella, just in time for a 12-team playoff system. Four divisions, four champs, and shots called eliminating the outsiders and inviting four to eight wildcards, all from those inside the new club.

The rest, frankly, could resemble something like the way we say we’d like to see college sports at its purest student-athlete identity. Which might be embraced, albeit in a cheap way.

Meanwhile, the 40 or so, or fewer, at the top will engage in what you might as well now call the NFL G League, under the cover of campus atmospheres.

It’s all driven by money. Every move, every word. And it happened because the people who have been in power couldn’t get enough money. It’s a drive, an addiction, and no one in the room wants to admit they have that problem.

Even down to the ticket buyer.

Pay up, people. Ultimately, the buck stops with you, and you’re at fault too.

No matter who goes where, the status quo is out the window.

