Abuse survivors speak out about domestic violence allegations against John Thompson while Black activists struggle with double standards. Progressive legislators? No comment.

Youth violence has always been a critical component of delinquency, the modern epidemic is marked by high rates of gun violence. The youth in our city possess and carry guns on a large scale, guns are often at the scene of you violence, and guns often are used in the committing of crimes. Guns play a vital role in initiating, sustaining, and elevating the epidemic of youth violence.The demand for guns among youth is fueled by an atmosphere of danger, made up of street gangs, expanding drug markets with high intrinsic levels of violence, high rates of adult violence and fatalities, and cultural styles of gun possession. You might say that guns have become a symbol of respect, power, identity, and manhood to a generation of youth, in addition to having strategic value for survival. This relationship between guns and the violence that our youth participate is very complex. The effects of guns are mediated by structural factors that increase the youth demand for guns, the availability, and culture and scripts that teach kids lethal ways to use guns.