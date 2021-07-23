Cancel
POTUS

Abuse survivors speak out about domestic violence allegations against John Thompson while Black activists struggle with double standards. Progressive legislators? No comment.

By Becky Z. Dernbach
Sahan Journal
Sahan Journal
 11 days ago
Asma Mohammed wasn’t sure what to think about the domestic violence allegations against Representative John Thompson. But she knew they made her feel uncomfortable. “I believe survivors every single time,” she said. “And I also know Black men are being held to a different standard. And I think John Thompson is being held to a standard we would not expect of anyone else.”

