Garcia got the start at shortstop Saturday and hit fifth, going 1-for-4 in a 6-3 loss to the Cubs. Alcides Escobar, who was the shortstop Friday, got the night off while Adrian Sanchez took over at second base. With Trea Turner (COVID-19) now a Dodger, Garcia could be the Nats' shortstop of the future, but the team will likely spend the next two months deciding which middle infield position is the best fit as his long-term home. The 21-year-old is batting only .200 (6-for-30) in the majors this year, but his .303/.371/.599 slash line with 13 homers in 37 games for Triple-A Rochester represents a huge step forward in his offensive development.