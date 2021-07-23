Cancel
Healthcare worker shortage adds strain as COVID hospitalizations rise in Florida

By Briona Arradondo
fox13news.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTAMPA, Fla. - The latest COVID-19 infection surge is putting pressure on hospitals across Florida as the industry struggles with a worker shortage. "Our hospitals around the state are seeing a fairly dramatic rate of increase in hospitalizations, a rate of increase that they did not experience previously in the past two surges. So that is happening over a shorter period of time," said Mary Mayhew, the president and CEO of Florida Hospital Association.

