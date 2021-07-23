ClinicalMind Unveils the Future of HCP Engagement With the New CMGO Technology Platform for Life Science Companies

CHICAGO (PRWEB) August 02, 2021. "AmSpa's Medical Spa State of the Industry Report is one of our favorite projects. It offers insight into the business trends that the industry is experiencing. Considering the amount of change and upheaval all markets have faced due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this information is more critical than ever before," says Cathy Christensen, COO, AmSpa. "Medical aesthetics is what we live and breathe at AmSpa, and no other report offers the amount of analysis and insight into what is really going on in the business of medical aesthetics like this one does."