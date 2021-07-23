Japan, Thailand renew bilateral FX arrangement amid COVID-19 crisis

SHANGHAI, Aug 3 (Reuters) - China's yuan weakened on Tuesday as a surge of coronavirus cases of the Delta variant in the country prompted tough measures including mass testing, fuelling worries over the potential economic impact of the new restrictions. "There appears to be a lot of uncertainty around this round of infections. Overall sentiment may turn toward risk aversion," said a trader at a foreign bank, adding that in the near term the yuan is likely to remain range-bound. On Tuesday, China reported 90 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in the mainland for Aug. 2. While that was down from 98 a day earlier, the number of locally transmitted infections rose to 61 from 55 cases a day earlier. The central city of Wuhan, where the virus causing COVID-19 first surfaced in late 2019, announced mass testing of all residents following the detection of three domestically transmitted cases in the city. The rise of Delta variant infections poses economic risks and fresh challenges for authorities who have for months managed to avert any widespread outbreak of the coronavirus. "It will bear watching whether more downside risks to economic fundamentals will arise, thus triggering further monetary policy easing and creating room for the short end of the yield curve to fall," Mary Xia, China rates market analyst at UBS Securities, said in a note. Before the market open, the People's Bank of China set the yuan's daily midpoint rate at 6.461 per dollar, slightly firmer than the previous fix of 6.466. Spot yuan opened at 6.4624 per dollar and was changing hands at 6.4652 at midday, 32 pips softer than Monday's late session close. The offshore yuan was slightly weaker at 6.4657 per dollar. Apart from rising local virus cases, analysts and traders said they continue to watch the U.S. dollar index for guidance on the yuan's direction. Like the yuan, the greenback has been hit by rising concerns over the spread of the Delta variant. On Tuesday, the dollar index was barely changed at 92.045 as U.S. yields remained low, a day after an Institute for Supply Management (ISM) report showed July U.S. manufacturing growth slowed for the second straight month. But analysts at China Construction Bank said that the dollar-yuan pair could pull back toward the end of the year, while increased export orders and capital inflows into Chinese bonds could support the yuan. The yuan market at 4:02AM GMT: ONSHORE SPOT: Item Current Previous Change PBOC midpoint 6.461 6.466 0.08% Spot yuan 6.4652 6.462 -0.05% Divergence from 0.07% midpoint* Spot change YTD 0.98% Spot change since 2005 28.02% revaluation Key indexes: Item Current Previous Change Thomson 98.33 98.43 -0.1 Reuters/HKEX CNH index Dollar index 92.045 92.044 0.0 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan 6.4657 -0.01% * Offshore 6.6455 -2.78% non-deliverable forwards ** *Premium for offshore spot over onshore **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. . (Reporting by Andrew Galbraith in Shanghai and Xiao Han in Beijing; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)