Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

Mexico to send 2 boatloads of food, medical aid to Cuba

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 11 days ago

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The Mexican government said Thursday it will send two navy ships to Cuba with food and medical aid.

The Foreign Relations Department said the ships will set sail to Cuba on Sunday from the Gulf coast port of Veracruz. It said the ships will carry oxygen tanks, needles and syringes, and basic food items like rice and beans.

The department said the aid “is in line with the Mexican government’s policy of international solidarity.”

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador has stated his opposition to U.S. sanctions that limit commerce with the island, and said they should be ended.

The announcement came on the same day that the U.S. government tightened the sanctions on some Cuban officials after they violently put down rare street protests earlier this month.

Thousands of Cubans took to the streets of Havana and other cities across the island earlier this month to protest food shortages and high prices during the coronavirus crisis.

The new U.S. sanctions target a Cuban official and a government special brigade the United States says was involved in human rights abuses during the government crackdown.

Comments / 0

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

518K+
Followers
291K+
Post
245M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Shortages#Foreign Relations#Ap#Mexican#Navy#Cubans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
United States Navy
Place
Americas
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
Country
Cuba
Place
Mexico City
Related
POTUSNewsweek

Cuba's President Says 'Cuban-American Mafia' Ignited Protests Through Social Media

Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel recently said the "Cuban-American Mafia" ignited protests around the island through social media. Thousands of Cubans are protesting against the nation's Communist government amid a major economic crisis in one of the largest demonstrations in decades. Citizens are taking to the streets in areas such as the capital of Havana to protest food shortages and high prices as COVID-19 cases surge, the Associated Press reported. Díaz-Canel said "the campaign against Cuba was growing on social media in the last weeks."
AmericasPosted by
NBC News

Mexico president: Sending fuel cargo for Cuba is their sovereign decision

MEXICO CITY — Mexico’s president asserted his country’s right to send fuel to Cuba and said on Tuesday that U.S. sanctions on the island were “inhumane,” after a diesel cargo shipped by Mexico’s state-run oil company Petroleos Mexicanos arrived in Cuba’s Havana port. Mexico’s left-leaning President Andrés Manuel López Obrador...
AmericasPosted by
Reuters

Mexico readies navy ships to bring food, supplies to Cuba

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) -Mexico will send two navy ships loaded with food and medical supplies to Cuba, the foreign ministry said on Thursday, after President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador blamed the U.S. embargo for fomenting the biggest unrest in Cuba in decades. The ships will leave the port of Veracruz...
Public HealthUS News and World Report

Russia Sends COVID-19 Aid to Cuba - Defence Ministry

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia has sent a shipment of coronavirus-related humanitarian assistance to Cuba, including 1 million medical masks, the defence ministry said on Saturday, adding President Vladimir Putin had given instructions for the aid. Cuba, which kept coronavirus infections low last year, earlier this week reported the highest rate...
ProtestsBoston Globe

‘Terror’: Crackdown after protests in Cuba sends a chilling message

The courage many Cubans showed when they poured into the streets two weeks ago, chanting “Down with the dictatorship!” and “We are not afraid!” has curdled into fear for many. Hundreds are still being detained, advocates say, and an untold number are still being held. The police have staked out...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

For families, sending money home to Cuba shouldn't be a political football

The United States’ embargo on Cuba, which prohibits most trade between the two countries, has always been political. When the matter first came before President Dwight D. Eisenhower in 1960, he resisted imposing one. A full embargo, he said, would have the appearance of the United States “acting not against [Fidel] Castro, but against the Cuban people.” His State Department agreed, predicting that an embargo might cripple the Cuban economy without dislodging the government.
Public Healthktwb.com

Cuba receives food, medicine donations from allies to ease crisis

HAVANA (Reuters) – Cuba this week received shipments of food and medical supplies from allies Mexico, Russia https://www.reuters.com/world/americas/russia-sends-covid-19-aid-cuba-defence-ministry-2021-07-24 and Bolivia in a bid to ease shortages and discontent amid the island’s worst economic crisis in decades and a surge in coronavirus cases. The donations, which authorities started distributing on Friday,...
Immigrationcaribbeannationalweekly.com

US Announces Registration Process for TPS for Haiti

The United States Department of Homeland Security (DHS) on Friday posted a Federal Register notice that provides information about how to register for Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for Haiti. DHS Secretary Alejandro N. Mayorkas previously announced this 18-month designation of Haiti for TPS on May 22. DHS said the registration...
Politicssandiegouniontribune.com

Mexico to hold referendum on accountability of ex-presidents

MEXICO CITY — A referendum in Mexico on Sunday is going to cost Mexico about $25 million, few like the poorly written, yes-or-no question on the ballot, and the vote is being held in the middle of a third wave of the coronavirus pandemic. To top it off, critics say...
Public HealthPosted by
KIRO 7 Seattle

The Latest: France sends medics, virus help to Caribbean

PARIS — France is deploying military medics and ICU units to the French Caribbean to relieve hospitals facing a coronavirus surge. Military planes are also bringing some critically ill patients to the French mainland for treatment. The island of Martinique goes into partial lockdown Saturday. Martinique’s current infection rate is...
Pharmaceuticals101 WIXX

Venezuela to receive COVAX vaccines in coming days, Maduro says

CARACAS (Reuters) – Venezuela will receive 6.2 million doses of coronavirus vaccines through the COVAX initiative “in the coming days,” President Nicolas Maduro said on Sunday, potentially speeding up an inoculation campaign well behind regional peers. The announcement comes after the GAVI alliance, which co-runs the facility along with the...
Charitiessoutheastoutlook.org

Southeast campuses to pack food for Cuba

When Southeast’s longtime partner in Cuba asked for assistance with food, the Missions Ministry organized the Cuba Food Pack at nine campus locations Aug. 4-7. Volunteers will pack beans, rice, dried vegetables and vitamins in packets that will be shipped to Cuba. “Thanks to the generosity of our congregation, we’ve...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Associated Press

Election body targets Bolsonaro after he fails to show fraud

BRASILIA, Brazil (AP) — After years of attacking Brazil’s voting system as susceptible to fraud, President Jair Bolsonaro ignored a Monday deadline from the nation’s electoral court to present proof of his claims. And the election authority, in turn, adopted its strongest measures yet aimed at preventing Bolsonaro from chipping away at faith in the nation’s upcoming election.
PoliticsPosted by
The Independent

Poland offers asylum to Belarus runner as husband hurriedly flees to Ukraine

Poland has offered asylum to Belarusian sprinter Krystsina Tsimanouskaya after the athlete claimed team officials had tried to force her to return to Belarus.At the same time, it was reported that her husband had fled to Ukraine from Belarus.On Sunday, images began circulating of Ms Tsimanouskaya refusing to board a plane at Tokyo’s Haneda airport. She was apparently being taken out of Tokyo “against her will” after criticising national coaches for the Belarus team over their preparations for the Games.Later, the sprinter presented herself at the Polish embassy in Tokyo, where she is believed to be seeking a Polish visa....
Las Cruces, NMdesertexposure.com

New law authorizes medical aid in dying in New Mexico

The New Mexico House of Representatives passed the Elizabeth M. Whitefield End of Life Options Act 39-27 in February. The state Senate passed it 24-17 in March. Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham signed it into law in April. The act became effective June 18. The act defines medical aid in dying...

Comments / 0

Community Policy