The bridge is probably the single most prescribed exercise by physios…it seems that the bridge exercise is ubiquitous with physical therapy and rehab. As you may be suspecting, we think this is a pretty bad thing! Yes – the bridge is in fact a decent exercise that can help groove a hip hinge movement pattern and can be the starting place for a host of pathologies ranging from the lumbar spine all the way to the foot and ankle. But that doesn’t mean that our clients need to perform 3 sets of 10 bridges for months on end during the course of their rehab! Our exercise library has tons of exercises to help groove the horizontal hip hinge movement pattern, starting from the basic supine bridge all the way to a loaded barbell hip thrust. Follow along in this clinical pearl as we discuss bridge exercise progressions for rehabilitation!