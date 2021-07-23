Cancel
Public Health

Contact tracers say this is the time they can stop coronavirus outbreaks: ‘This is the crux of public health’

By Erin McCarthy, The Philadelphia Inquirer
Union Democrat
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn 50 living rooms and home offices, Delaware contact tracers arm themselves every morning with laptops and cellphones, the weapons they need to curb coronavirus outbreaks. They spend hours each day calling people who have recently tested positive for the virus. They dial each person in the morning, afternoon, and evening until they answer, listening to ring after ring, hoping to hear a voice on the other end of the line. Eventually, they’ll reach about 80% of cases with a valid phone number.

