After hours behind closed doors, Mauldin delays decision on whether to close nightclub
MAULDIN — With lawyers on both sides, the atmosphere in Mauldin's City Hall was more like a court of law than a City Council meeting. The meeting was called specially to consider permanently revoking the business license of a nearby nightclub with a history of police calls and complaints. In the end, after three hours of talks behind closed doors for what was supposed to be a public hearing on July 22, the council decided to postpone a decision and enter negotiations with the legal team of Club Epic.www.postandcourier.com
