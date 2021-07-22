St. Michaels town meeting: What we didn't learn and what we found out

At the end of the July 14 meeting we still didn’t learn why our town manager, Jean Weisman, was fired but we did find out that the commissioners think the have hired an interim replacement. I say “THE COMMISSIONERS THINK” because we didn’t learn how much the new person is being paid. We did find out that the commissioners don’t seem to have any idea how much the new guy will cost the town in salary or benefits. We didn’t learn what the new guy’s job will be because the contract is still being worked on and isn’t signed yet. So, in summary, we didn’t get a valid reason for the firing of our town manager, Jean Weisman, and we don’t seem to really have an interim replacement yet.