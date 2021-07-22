Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Michigan State

2022 4-star WR Antonio Gates Jr. puts Michigan State football in his Top-5

By Andrew Brewster
Posted by 
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1q0TPk_0b5LKma300
Junfu Han/Detroit Free Press

On Thursday, the Spartans picked up some great news on the recruiting front when Antonio Gates Jr., a 2022 4-star wide receiver out of Fordson High School in Dearborn, announced his top-5 for his recruitment and that list included Michigan State football.

His list included:

  • Michigan State
  • Florida
  • Penn State
  • Kentucky

The Spartans have been pursuing Gates hard for a while now, and for good reason. Gates is the No. 33 ranked receiver in the 2022 class by 247Sports and the No. 210 ranked player in his class. He is also their No. 5 ranked player in the state of Michigan. He is the son of NFL legend Antonio Gates.

Comments / 0

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

26K+
Followers
55K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Football
City
Dearborn, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
Local
Michigan College Sports
Dearborn, MI
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Michigan State Football#State Of Michigan#Recruiting#American Football#Wr#Spartans#Fordson High School
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Penn State University
News Break
College Sports
News Break
NFL
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
News Break
Michigan State University
Related
Oklahoma StatePosted by
The Spun

Coach O Has A Blunt Message For Oklahoma, Texas

Over the past few weeks, Oklahoma and Texas have dominated the headlines thanks to their looming move to the SEC. It’s unclear when Oklahoma and Texas will make the official jump to their new conference. Both are tied to the Big 12 through the 2025 season – at least through media rights.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Paul Finebaum’s Urban Meyer Prediction

ESPN college football analyst Paul Finebaum has made a rough prediction for Urban Meyer‘s future in the National Football League. Meyer is entering his first season as an NFL head coach. He was hired by the Jacksonville Jaguars to lead the AFC South franchise into postseason contention. Meyer has several promising players in Jacksonville, including No. 1 overall pick Trevor Lawrence.
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

Nick Saban Admits 1 Thing ‘Scares Him To Death’

The Alabama Crimson Tide dominated their way to a national championship victory this past year, capping off an undefeated season with a win over Ohio State in the title game. Nick Saban claimed his seventh national championship as a head coach and continued to distinguish himself as one of the best leaders college football has ever seen.
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

Lincoln Riley Uses 1 Word To Describe Big 12 Conference

For years now, the Big 12 has had a reputation of being a defense-optional league, but Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley says that’s not the case. During an interview with Sirius XM at Big 12 Media Days last week, Riley discussed the defensive coaching and game-planning in the league, which he views as second to none.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Seattle Seahawks Release Quarterback After Veteran Signing

The Seattle Seahawks made a series of roster moves at the quarterback position on Sunday. The NFC West franchise has officially announced the signing of veteran quarterback Sean Mannion. The Seahawks announced the signing of the 29-year-old quarterback on Sunday. Mannion, a third-round pick in the 2015 NFL Draft out...
Ohio StateCBS Sports

Big Ten football predicted order of finish for 2021: Ohio State picked to win title over Wisconsin

With four straight league titles in hand and two straight College Football Playoff appearances, Ohio State has clearly established itself as the class of the Big Ten, and media who cover the league unanimously expect that dominance to continue in the 2021 season. In the annual cleveland.com Big Ten preseason media poll released Wednesday, the Buckeyes finished as the unanimous pick to win the league with all 34 voters projecting OSU to knock off the Big Ten West champion in the league title game.
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Kirk Herbstreit’s Blunt Message

ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit had a blunt admission when discussing the state of his favorite sport. The sport of college football is changing, fast. With the Name, Image and Likeness rules, the landscape of the sport is changing quickly. Tradition is changing, too – Oklahoma and Texas will leave the Big 12 for the SEC in a couple of years.
Florida StatePosted by
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Clemson, Florida State Rumors

Another day, another college football realignment rumor. Oklahoma and Texas are officially heading to the SEC. The Sooners and the Longhorns will be joining the conference at some point in the next couple of years. An official arrival date has not been decided, though we’ll be seeing OU and Texas taking on the likes of Alabama, Georgia, LSU, etc. at some point in the 2020s.
Ohio StatePosted by
The Spun

Fans React To Jim Harbaugh’s Message For Ohio State

On Thursday afternoon, Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh found himself dominating the headlines thanks to a comment he made about Ohio State. The Wolverines coach, who has never defeated the Buckeyes, might regret what he said. “We’re going to do it or die trying,” he said of beating Ohio State, per Buckeyes insider Jeremy Birmingham.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Report: Free Agent NFL Quarterback Retiring At 28

Few jobs in all of sports are as hard to maintain as an NFL quarterback. And for one quarterback, persistent struggles to get on the field have led him to walk away at age 28. According to Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press, quarterback Jake Rudock has retired. Rudock most recently had two stints with the Miami Dolphins, but did not see a snap in either of those campaigns.
College SportsPosted by
FanSided

What if Penn State actually joins the SEC?

Conference realignment rumors are swirling, including speculation that three Big Ten teams could wind up in the SEC, which would have major implications for Penn State. With conference realignment rumors swirling and the ‘super conference’ phrase becoming more prevalent, is it possible Penn State could actually leave the Big Ten and join the SEC?

Comments / 0

Community Policy