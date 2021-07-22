2022 4-star WR Antonio Gates Jr. puts Michigan State football in his Top-5

Junfu Han/Detroit Free Press

On Thursday, the Spartans picked up some great news on the recruiting front when Antonio Gates Jr., a 2022 4-star wide receiver out of Fordson High School in Dearborn, announced his top-5 for his recruitment and that list included Michigan State football.

His list included:

Michigan State

Florida

Penn State

Kentucky

The Spartans have been pursuing Gates hard for a while now, and for good reason. Gates is the No. 33 ranked receiver in the 2022 class by 247Sports and the No. 210 ranked player in his class. He is also their No. 5 ranked player in the state of Michigan. He is the son of NFL legend Antonio Gates.