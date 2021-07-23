Jenz Java, a new coffee shop with a drive-thru, opens today in Haven

FORT PIERCE ― Dan Pennell never wanted to own a coffee shop. It was actually one of his children that recognized the need for a good coffee shop in downtown Fort Pierce, a niche just waiting to be filled by the right people. Mr. Pennell, longtime owner of a software company in downtown Fort Pierce, always had a great appreciation for the old PP Cobb building at the roundabout on Avenue A and Indian River Drive. He had eaten lunch at the general store there many times, even commented several times to colleagues and family that if space ever became available in that building, he’d like to rent it though not 100% certain what he might do with it. The building is owned by Adams Ranch, Inc., and has a long and storied history back to the earliest days of Fort Pierce itself. The building began life as a trading post built by the Hogg family who had immigrated from Scotland. It later became an oyster cannery and, eventually, the general store that occupied that space for many, many years.