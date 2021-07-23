Cancel
Restaurants

Jenz Java, a new coffee shop with a drive-thru, opens today in Haven

By Alice Mannette, The Hutchinson News, Kan.
northwestgeorgianews.com
 11 days ago

Jul. 22—Whether someone is looking for a latte or a biscuit with gravy, Jennifer and Dan Brummer want to make their new dine-in coffee shop — Jenz Java — a place where community members can gather. Dan grew up in Bennington — a small Kansas town with few choices for...

