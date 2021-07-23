Cleveland Indians let one slip away as Tampa Bay rallies for 5-4 comeback win
CLEVELAND, Ohio — It was “Christmas in July” at Progressive Field on Thursday, complete with the Tampa Bay Rays playing the role of The Grinch. Austin Meadows’ RBI single off Bryan Shaw in extra innings scored intentional runner Randy Arozarena with the go-ahead run, and Diego Castillo pitched a scoreless 10th for his 14th save as Tampa picked up a 5-4 comeback win over the Indians.www.northwestgeorgianews.com
