MLB

Cleveland Indians let one slip away as Tampa Bay rallies for 5-4 comeback win

By Joe Noga, cleveland.com
northwestgeorgianews.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCLEVELAND, Ohio — It was “Christmas in July” at Progressive Field on Thursday, complete with the Tampa Bay Rays playing the role of The Grinch. Austin Meadows’ RBI single off Bryan Shaw in extra innings scored intentional runner Randy Arozarena with the go-ahead run, and Diego Castillo pitched a scoreless 10th for his 14th save as Tampa picked up a 5-4 comeback win over the Indians.

MLB Teams
Tampa Bay Rays
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
News Break
MLB
MLB Teams
Cleveland Indians
MLBallfans.co

Tampa Bay Rays vs. Cleveland Indians live stream, TV channel, start time, odds, how to watch the MLB online

The Tampa Bay Rays will meet the Cleveland Indians at Progressive Field on Saturday night as they look to extend their four-game winning streak to five. The Rays are coming off a 10-5 win over the Indians yesterday and will look to keep their bats going again today. As for the Indians, they have been scoring runs but just haven’t had enough to put together a win, and with Tampa chasing a playoff spot that might be hard to do in this series.
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Rays nip Red Sox, claim three-game sweep

Brandon Lowe hit a two-run home run, Shane McClanahan worked six quality innings and the Tampa Bay Rays edged the Boston Red Sox 3-2 Sunday night to complete a key three-game sweep at St. Petersburg, Fla. Manuel Margot added an RBI as the Rays expanded their newfound lead in the...
MLBThe Herald

Cruz homers in Rays debut, Tampa Bay beats Cleveland, 10-5

CLEVELAND — Nelson Cruz homered in his Tampa Bay debut and Joey Wendle hit a go-ahead single in a six-run ninth inning as the Rays beat the Cleveland Indians 10-5 Friday night. On a day the Indians announced they will change their name to the Guardians at the conclusion of...
MLBcleveland19.com

Rays rally late to beat Indians, 5-4

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Indians let game one with the Tampa Bay Rays slip away, 5-4, in extra innings. Austin Meadows’ RBI single in the top of the tenth scored intentional runner Randy Arozarena for the go-ahead run for the comeback win. The Tribe will be back in...
MLBPosted by
670 The Score

White Sox rally for 6-4 win over Indians

Tim Anderson delivered a tiebreaking single, José Abreu was hit in the head by a pitch with the bases loaded and the Chicago White Sox rallied for two runs in the eighth inning to top the Cleveland Indians, 6-4, on Friday night.
MLBnbcboston.com

Doubts About These Red Sox Appear to Start at Top With Ownership

Tomase: Doubts about these Red Sox start with ownership originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Athletes need little provocation to play the "no one believed in us" card, but typically their targets reside outside the organization. The Red Sox find themselves in the rare position of credibly being able to aim that ire at their owners in the wake of a trade deadline that suggested John Henry and Co. aren't buying this surprising run to contention.
MLBNews-Herald

Boston Red Sox at Tampa Bay Rays odds, picks and prediction

The Boston Red Sox (63-42) meet the Tampa Bay Rays (62-42) Saturday for the second game of their three-game set at Tropicana Field. First pitch is scheduled for 6:10 p.m. ET. Let's analyze BetMGM Sportsbook's lines around the Red Sox vs. Rays odds with MLB picks and predictions. Tampa Bay...
MLBCBS Sports

Red Sox's Nathan Eovaldi: Stung by Rays

Eovaldi (9-6) took the loss Saturday, coughing up six runs (five earned) on six hits and a walk over 5.1 innings as the Red Sox fell 9-5 to the Rays. He struck out six. Four of the six hits off Eovaldi went for extra bases, including two-run homers by Ji-Man Choi and Francisco Mejia -- the first time all season he's served up multiple home runs in a game. The right-hander tossed 105 pitches (69 strikes) before exiting, and he'll take a 3.71 ERA, 1.19 WHIP and 120:22 K:BB through 121.1 innings into his next outing.
MLBbostonnews.net

Rays drop Red Sox again, take over 1st in AL East

Wander Franco hit a tiebreaking RBI triple in the sixth inning, Ji-Man Choi and Francisco Mejia each had two-run homers, and the Tampa Bay Rays held off the visiting Boston Red Sox for a 9-5 win on Saturday night. Mejia (2-for-4) drove in four runs and Franco (2-for-4) had two...
MLBPosted by
NESN

Red Sox Notes: Nathan Eovaldi Not Immune To Starters’ Recent Struggles

The Red Sox have been hindered by their starting pitching lately, and Saturday’s 9-5 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays revealed not even their interim ace is immune. Nathan Eovaldi got the start in a must-win game for Boston, and he seemed like a safe option. He entered the night with a 3.49 ERA, the best among the six-man rotation with the exception of Tanner Houck, who had a 3.00 ERA in four starts before he was optioned this week to Triple-A Worcester.
MLBdraysbay.com

Devil Rays 9, Red Sox 5: First Place, Baby!

In a game worthy of the glorious rainbow jerseys the (Devil) Rays wore, Tampa Bay knocked off Boston 9-5 before a raucous crowd on 20,521. The win clawed the Rays back into first place by a .5 game. Ryan Yarbrough got the start against old friend Nathan Eovaldi. Yarbrough paid...
MLBGwinnett Daily Post

Indians score three runs in 10th to top Blue Jays

Jose Ramirez hit a two-run homer in a three-run 10th inning and the visiting Cleveland Indians defeated the Toronto Blue Jays 5-2 Monday afternoon in the opener of a four-game series. Cleveland took the lead in the 10th against Brad Hand (5-6) when Myles Straw, placed at second base, took...
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Ty France drives in 3 as Mariners beat Rays again

Ty France had three hits, including a double and home run, and drove in three runs and Chris Flexen earned his 10th victory of the season as the Seattle Mariners defeated the Tampa Bay Rays 8-2 Monday night in St. Petersburg, Fla. Randy Arozarena hit his 15th homer of the...
MLBFOX Sports

Ryu expected to start for the Blue Jays against the Indians

LINE: Blue Jays -209, Indians +176; over/under is 8 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Indians head to face the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday. The Blue Jays are 25-23 in home games in 2020. Toronto has slugged .457 this season. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. leads the club with a .659 slugging percentage, including 54 extra-base hits and 34 home runs.

