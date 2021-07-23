Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Akron, OH

Semi hit by gunfire in Akron road rage incident

By Cliff Pinckard, cleveland.com
northwestgeorgianews.com
 11 days ago

AKRON, Ohio — The driver of a semi truck escaped injury early Thursday after his vehicle was hit by gunfire from another vehicle on Interstate 76, according to police. The 52-year-old driver of the truck tells police he was driving on I-76 near East Market Street at about 1 a.m. when he says he saw a silver car tailgating another vehicle. The semi driver changed lanes while trying to avoid the “reckless driving” of the silver car, police say.

www.northwestgeorgianews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Akron, OH
State
Ohio State
Akron, OH
Crime & Safety
Local
Ohio Accidents
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
Akron, OH
Accidents
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reckless Driving#Road Rage#Silver#Accident#Tipsco
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Accidents
News Break
Public Safety
Related
Public SafetyPosted by
The Hill

Fourth police officer who responded to Jan. 6 attack dies by suicide

A fourth law enforcement officer who responded to the Capitol on Jan. 6 has died by suicide, the Metropolitan Police Department confirmed to The Hill on Monday. A department spokesman said Officer Kyle DeFreytag, who had been with the department since November 2016, was found dead on July 10. He was 26 years old. Police confirmed DeFreytag was among a host of MPD officers who were sent to the Capitol in response to the riot.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Graham's COVID-19 'breakthrough' case jolts Senate

The coronavirus officially returned to the United States Senate on Monday. News that Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) tested positive quickly jolted through the Capitol and sparked an hours-long scramble to figure out who else might have been exposed, which only escalated after sources confirmed that the South Carolina Republican attended an outdoor event on Sen. Joe Manchin ’s (D-W.Va.) houseboat over the weekend with other senators.
GymnasticsPosted by
NBC News

Team USA gymnast Jade Carey wins Olympic gold in floor exercise final

Jade Carey took home her first Olympic medal after capturing gold in the women's individual floor exercise final Monday at the Tokyo Olympics. Carey, 21, was the second to compete on the floor, twisting, tumbling and flipping her way onto the top spot on the podium. Carey, who failed to win a medal in the individual all-around and the vault finals, placed first with a score of 14.366, ahead of Vanessa Ferrari, of Italy, who won silver with a score of 14.200. Mai Murakami, of Japan, and Angelina Melnikova, of Russia, tied for bronze with a score of 14.1665.

Comments / 0

Community Policy