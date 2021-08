Former Georgia Public Service Commissioner H. Doug Everett, a pioneer of Georgia infrastructure, died Thursday morning. A native of Cordele, Georgia, Commissioner Everett was the first Republican elected to the Commission from Southwest Georgia. He was elected in 2002 and retired December 31, 2018. Commissioner Everett was not only a champion of South Georgia but for the entire state of Georgia, he was part of the team responsible for natural gas improvements for two decades. He was 83 years old.