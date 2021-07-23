Cancel
MLB

Marlins' Monte Harrison, Starling Marte reportedly got into confrontation

By Larry Brown
Yardbarker
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo Miami Marlins players were involved in a confrontation during the team’s recent road trip, according to a report. Craig Mish, who has a record of excellent inside information concerning the Marlins, reported about the matter on Thursday. Mish said that outfielder Monte Harrison instigated a confrontation with teammate Starling Marte. The incident reportedly took place during the team’s road trip in Washington.

