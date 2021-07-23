Cancel
Agriculture

Drought forces North America farmers to turn food crops to hay

Janesville Gazette
 11 days ago

Drought is withering crops on both sides of the U.S.-Canadian border, prompting farmers to take the rare measure of baling up their wheat and barley stems to sell as hay. The bales are providing much-needed forage for livestock operators struggling against a lack of pasture and soaring feed costs, and also signal smaller grain harvests that could keep crop prices high in the months to come. Temperatures are expected to soar next week in the Great Plains, further threatening parched farm fields.

Related
Columbia County, ORthechiefnews.com

Pushing For Relief: Western lawmakers seek help for farmers, ranchers

Columbia County farmers and ranchers, those across the state and in the West, may see new drought and wildfire financial relief from the federal government. The Oregon Congressional delegation has joined a bipartisan effort seeking more relief for farmers, ranchers, and other agriculture producers in the western United States affected by historic wildfires, droughts, and extreme heat.
Agricultureagfax.com

Soil Health: Dig a Little, Learn a Lot – DTN

One of the best ways to measure soil health and the effectiveness of crop production practices is several feet underground. Mike Petersen gave his 1,755th soil pit talk at Grant and Tana Guetzko’s farm near Delhi, Iowa. Standing in a hole about 3 feet deep and 2 feet wide near one of the Guetzkos’ cornfields, the agronomist and soil scientist found layers of soil compaction several inches deep, limited earthworm activity and few soil pores. All three hinder root development and water infiltration and holding capacity.
Agricultureresilience.org

Food and farming reads of 2021

We share some of the most interesting reads from the past year, on everything from toxic weedkillers to bringing back beavers. Toxic legacy: How the weedkiller glyphosate is destroying our health and the environment. Stephanie Seneff. Stephanie Seneff is an MIT scientist who has now dedicated her life to debunking...
Agriculturetheness.com

Farming Microbes

Even today, whenever I blog about related issues such as organic farming, it is common for someone in the comments to essentially argue that we need to allow millions or billions of people to starve to death in order to control population, which is the single most important thing. The “overpopulation purists” are following in Ehrlich’s legacy.
Agriculturewisfarmer.com

Wisconsin Farm Bureau launches statewide sustainability series

Wisconsin Farm Bureau Federation is inviting farmers and agriculturists to attend “Leaders of the Land: A State Sustainability Series.” This series of nine tours will take place across the state in each of the Farm Bureau districts, highlighting diverse commodities and sustainability practices. “Farm Bureau is a unique organization because...
AgricultureCapital Journal

Sow and Grow with Sara: Forage resources, cover crop considerations

With the continuation of hot, dry weather, many producers are seeking feed to get their livestock through the winter. I want to draw some attention to a few available resources and options. If feed is already short, and you’re looking for grazing options, check out the South Dakota Grazing Exchange...
EnvironmentThe Poultry Site

Climate change reducing farm profits by 23% in Australia

The Australian Bureau of Agricultural and Resource Economics and Sciences’ (ABARES) latest Insights report examines the effects of recent and possible future changes in climate on the profitability of Australian farms. ABARES Executive Director Dr Jared Greenville said the report provided a detailed picture of the adaptation challenge facing the...
AgricultureAgriculture Online

GRAINS-Soybeans drop for 2nd session on improved U.S. weather

SINGAPORE, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures slid for a second straight session on Monday, and corn ticked lower, pressured by rains in parts of the U.S. Midwest. Meanwhile, wheat rose on expectations of lower world output. "(Soybean and corn) prices in the futures market are easing a little...
Agriculturemybasin.com

USDA Announces August 2021 Lending Rates for Agricultural Producers

WASHINGTON, August 2, 2021 – The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) announced loan interest rates for August 2021, which are effective August 2. USDA’s Farm Service Agency (FSA) loans provide important access to capital to help agricultural producers start or expand their farming operation, purchase equipment and storage structures, or meet cash flow needs.
Bismarck, NDAM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Burgum, Goehring Announce Additional Water Supply Programs to Help Livestock Producers Battling Drought

(Bismarck, ND) -- Governor Doug Burgum and Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring have announced that the State Water Commission has approved two new water supply programs and allocated an additional $2 million to the Drought Disaster Livestock Water Supply Project Assistance Program to help farmers and ranchers battling North Dakota’s worst drought conditions in at least 30 years.
Weston, OREast Oregonian

Ranchers, hay producers hit hard by drought and heat

WESTON — In the foothills of the Blue Mountains, just down the road from Weston, rancher Cheryl Costner has watched as the mountain range land where her cattle feed has grown brittle and dry under the ongoing drought. Ranchers throughout the West with little viable pasture for their livestock are...
Charlotte, NCPosted by
The Hornet's Nest

Fresh Local Food and Goods in North End Farmers Market

CHARLOTTE, NC—North End Farmers Market brings a variety of fresh local food and goods to the people of Charlotte. Coming from various farmers, breeders to the best artisans across Carolina, North End Farmers Market provides varieties of choices from the best results of their hard work, such as crops, craft foods, even handcrafted, environmentally friendly goods.
Indiana Stateagrinews-pubs.com

Indiana farmers set cover crop record

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana farmers planted nearly 1.6 million acres of cover crops last year — the largest amount recorded by an Indiana Conservation Partnership survey. Of those, 915,000 acres were planted after soybean harvest and 616,000 acres were planted after corn. Overwintering cover crops boost soil organic matter and improve...
Halifax County, VAfarmvilleherald.com

Local farmer discusses melon crop

Cantaloupe season is off to a sweet start in Virginia thanks to a streak of warm, dry weather at the beginning of summer. “People want sweet cantaloupes that have high sugar content,” Halifax County produce farmer Don Reese said. “That’s one thing this hot weather we’ve had does — it increases the sugar content in the melons and makes them sweeter. It’s been prime weather this summer for that.”
Montana Stateekalakaeagle.com

Montana Hay Hotline available for producers affected by drought

As severe drought conditions and wildfires persist across the state, the Montana Department of Agriculture is reminding agricultural producers of the availability of the Hay Hotline, an online tool that connects those interested in buying, selling, or donating hay or pasture. The Hay Hotline allows producers to enter new listings...
AgriculturePonca City News

Lower yields expected for 2021 hay crop

Body Cool and wet conditions pushed back much of the state’s hay season this summer, but with clear skies and hot temperatures in the forecast, producers are making hay while the sun shines. Alfalfa, rye, Bermuda and other native prairie grasses are cut for winter livestock forage in Oklahoma, but...

