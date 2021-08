In need of a new piece of swimwear for your next outing to the beach, lake, or pool? The best tankinis should be comfortable to wear, provide your preferred amount of coverage, and offer your ideal amount of support. A big part of finding the best tankini for you is making sure you look for a suit that truly fits you well — this means getting the proper size (it can help to purchase multiple and return the ones that don’t fit) or looking for customizable options with features like adjustable straps or removable padding. Tankinis come in a bunch of different styles, and choosing between them is all about what works makes you feel comfortable. Just know that tankini tops and bottoms are typically sold in sets together, so you’ll need to pay attention to both pieces when purchasing.