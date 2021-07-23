Watertown City Hall remains open by appointment only

Mark your calendars for the City of Beavercreek and Beavercreek Police Department’s annual Open House on Tuesday, August 3 from 6 to 8 p.m. In conjunction with National Night Out, the annual nationwide campaign promoting strong police-community partnerships and crime prevention awareness, the Beavercreek Police Department and City Hall will open its doors to the public. First responders, city staff, and city council members will be available to meet and greet and answer questions. Beavercreek Police Officers will conduct K-9, taser, and MILO range training simulator demonstrations. Marked police vehicles and equipment, along with Beavercreek Township Fire Department emergency vehicles, and a MedFlight emergency helicopter will be on display. City Hall will also be open for citizens to tour and learn about city projects and programs. Enjoy free food courtesy of Texas Roadhouse and the police department.