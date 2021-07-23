Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Roosevelt grad George Taliaferro honored by Big Ten

NWI.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGeorge Taliaferro honored by Big Ten: Roosevelt graduate George Taliaferro starred as Indiana's leading rusher on its only undefeated team in 1945 (9-0-1), winning the Big Ten. Commissioner Kevin Warren announced during his opening remarks at Big Ten media days on Thursday that the league has set up the George and Viola Taliaferro Scholarship, which will "provide individuals who have not historically had access to collegiate conference office leadership positions with an opportunity to work in the Office of the Commissioner and gain valuable experience in both the sports and business sectors," a release said. A three-time All-American, George was inducted into College Football Hall of Fame in 1981. In 1949, he became the first black player drafted in the NFL when the Chicago Bears selected him in the 13th round. Viola went to Indiana law school, graduating in 1977, and went onto become the first African American to work as magistrate and judge in the circuit court of Monroe County.

www.nwitimes.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Indiana State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Warren
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Baseball#Basketball#All American#African American#Morehead State#Rbi#College Baseball Region#Southland#Nwi#Purdue Northwest
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
College Sports
News Break
NFL
News Break
Sports
Related
Oklahoma StatePosted by
The Spun

Coach O Has A Blunt Message For Oklahoma, Texas

Over the past few weeks, Oklahoma and Texas have dominated the headlines thanks to their looming move to the SEC. It’s unclear when Oklahoma and Texas will make the official jump to their new conference. Both are tied to the Big 12 through the 2025 season – at least through media rights.
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

Nick Saban Admits 1 Thing ‘Scares Him To Death’

The Alabama Crimson Tide dominated their way to a national championship victory this past year, capping off an undefeated season with a win over Ohio State in the title game. Nick Saban claimed his seventh national championship as a head coach and continued to distinguish himself as one of the best leaders college football has ever seen.
Florida StatePosted by
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Clemson, Florida State Rumors

Another day, another college football realignment rumor. Oklahoma and Texas are officially heading to the SEC. The Sooners and the Longhorns will be joining the conference at some point in the next couple of years. An official arrival date has not been decided, though we’ll be seeing OU and Texas taking on the likes of Alabama, Georgia, LSU, etc. at some point in the 2020s.
Bellefontaine, OHBellefontaine Examiner

BHS grad wins prestigious coaching honor

Bellefontaine High School graduate and former BHS head football coach Chris Schmidt has been tabbed with the Paul Brown Excellence in Coaching Award by the Cincinnati Bengals. Schmidt, who led the Chiefs from 2010-12 before later taking the head coaching position at New Bremen, led the Cardinals to the Division VII state championship last fall.
Indianapolis, IN247Sports

Big Ten Media Days: Live updates

INDIANAPOLIS — Badgers coach Paul Chryst and three players — tight end Jake Ferguson, cornerback Faion Hicks and inside linebacker Jack Sanborn — will speak to media members today at Lucas Oil Stadium. Chryst will have a press conference a 15-minute press conference starting at noon, and he will be...
College SportsMinneapolis Star Tribune

Big Ten embraces College Football Playoff expansion

INDIANAPOLIS — The Big Ten is mostly embracing the notion of College Football Playoff expansion. Commissioner Kevin Warren has not definitively backed the proposal to grow the CFP from four to 12 teams, wanting to give time for his constituents to chime in. Coaches seem to like the idea, including...
College SportsMirror

Big Ten in favor of bigger playoff

INDIANAPOLIS — The Big Ten is mostly embracing the notion of College Football Playoff expansion. Commissioner Kevin Warren has not definitively backed the proposal to grow the CFP from four to 12 teams, wanting to give time for his constituents to chime in. Coaches seem to like the idea, including...
Indianapolis, INnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Big Ten plans on rotating championship game location

The Big Ten is expecting to rotate the location of its football championship game when its current contract with Indianapolis' Lucas Oil Stadium expires after this season, commissioner Kevin Warren told NJ Advance Media at Big Ten Media Days on Thursday. The conference will do the same thing for its...
Michigan Stateswantonenterprise.com

Michigan eyes Big Ten summit

INDIANAPOLIS — Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh talked about mountain climbing on the first day of the Big Ten football media days on Thursday. That mountain climbing was a family activity but it also could have been the steep climb Michigan has faced in trying to get to Ohio State’s level.
College Sportswtaq.com

Badgers’ Sanborn gets Big Ten pre-season honors

ROSEMONT, Ill. – The Big Ten Conference announced its 2021 football preseason honors on Thursday in conjunction with the start of Big Ten Football Media Days at Lucas Oil Stadium. A media panel selected the 10-member preseason list, with five representatives each from the East and West Divisions. Ohio State...
Indianapolis, INWFMZ-TV Online

Dotson speaks at Big Ten Media Day

INDIANAPOLIS - Penn State stepped into the spotlight on Thursday at Big Ten Media day at Lucas Oil Stadium. During the day's events, head coach James Franklin stated that the standard has been raised fo the upcoming campaign. The team opens the season on the road against Wisconsin. PSU receiver...
Nebraska State247Sports

Big Ten notebook: Nebraska is just happy to be here

INDIANAPOLIS — Ohio State is still atop the Big Ten, but Penn State believes it can challenge for the crown and Nebraska is finished with projecting better-than-expected seasons when hope reigns freely in the preseason. It's talking season in the Big Ten. Players and coaches weaved from end zone to...
Indianapolis, INQuad Cities Onlines

Bielema welcomes return to his Big Ten roots

INDIANAPOLIS — Walking into Lucas Oil Stadium on Thursday morning, the memories all returned. The satisfaction that accompanies winning a Big Ten football championship. In many ways, new Illinois coach Bret Bielema suggests that he has come full circle, back in the conference he competed in as a college player at Iowa and a league where he received his first head coaching opportunity.
Indianapolis, INAnderson Herald Bulletin

IU QB Penix earns All-Big Ten honors

INDIANAPOLIS – Indiana quarterback Michael Penix Jr. received another preseason accolade as one of 10 players to earn preseason All-Big Ten honors on Thursday morning. A media panel selected the 10-player list, with five players from the east and west division. Penix Jr., passed for 1,645 yards with 14 TDs and 4 interceptions and scored two more rushing TDs before going down with a torn ACL on Nov. 28 against Maryland. He averaged a Big Ten-leading 274.2 yards per game (18th nationally) and recorded a 136.54 pass-efficiency rating.
Ohio Stateohiostatebuckeyes.com

Buckeye Trio Named to Big Ten Preseason Honors List

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Three Ohio State Buckeyes were named on Thursday morning to the Big Ten Preseason Honors list, the conference office announced. Ohio State’s honorees all came from the offensive side of the ball: WR Chris Olave, WR Garrett Wilson and LT Thayer Munford. Olave and Wilson combined for...

Comments / 0

Community Policy