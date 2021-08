The iPhone 12 went on sale over half a year ago, and Apple is setting its sights on its latest smartphone lineup, said to be called the iPhone 13. We don't know an exact release date for Apple's new iPhone yet, but we speculate it could be coming in September. Similar to last year's announcement of the iPhone 12, the iPhone 13 event could be online-only. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman speculated in his latest Power On newsletter that Apple's next event will be completely virtual because of the tech giant's rumored decision to delay its return to in-person work due to rising COVID-19 cases.