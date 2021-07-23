Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Teens steal car from Porter County home, police say

tribuneledgernews.com
 11 days ago

Jul. 22—PORTER — After stealing a car from a local driveway Wednesday afternoon, an 18-year-old man and 16-year-old girl, both from Chicago, were nabbed during a traffic stop in Starke County, police said. Carlos Arellano was taken to the Porter County jail and faces a felony count of auto theft,...

www.tribuneledgernews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Indiana State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related
Lancaster County, PAPosted by
MyChesCo

Bottomless Woman Runs from Police in Lancaster County

LANCASTER, PA — Manheim Township Police Department announced that Ashley L. Beward, 34 years of age, of Thompsontown, PA, has been charged with Indecent Exposure and related offenses following a disturbance at a residence. Authorities state that on Tuesday, July 27, 2021, at 9:00 am, officers arrived at a residence...
Dallas, TXPosted by
CBS DFW

Man Accused Of Stealing Car Fatally Shot By Vehicle’s Owner Outside Dallas Restaurant, Police Say

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A man accused of stealing a car was killed Tuesday afternoon after police said he was shot by the vehicle’s owner outside a Dallas restaurant. It happened around 2:30 p.m. at Beverley’s Bistro in the 3200 block of Fitzhugh Avenue near Cole Avenue. According to police, investigators believe the incident began when the man stole the shooter’s vehicle earlier in the afternoon. The car’s owner tracked the vehicle and confronted the carjacking suspect outside a restaurant, police said. A verbal argument turned physical as the man tried to ram the owner’s other vehicle he was driving, police said. The owner shot the man in self-defense, according to police. The man was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. He has not yet been identified. Police said the case will be referred to a Dallas County grand jury.
Lithonia, GAGwinnett Daily Post

Gwinnett police say woman found dead at Yellow River Park was teen from Lithonia

Gwinnett police have identified a woman who was found dead at Yellow River Park in unincorporated Stone Mountain Wednesday morning. Police Officer Senior Hideshi Valle said the body of Lithonia resident Tori Lang, 18, was found at the park, which is located at 3232 Juhan Road, and officers were called to the scene on an "unknown medical call" at 6:30 a.m.
Lincoln, NEklin.com

Woman In A Stolen Vehicle Accused Of Writing Stolen Checks

A woman with three outstanding warrants is again behind bars after Lincoln Police were called to the Hy-Vee gas station at 250 N 52nd street around noon on Tuesday, July 27th. The store reported that a woman in a blue pickup was trying to write a bad check for gas. Officers arrived and spoke with the woman who was in a 2009 Chevy Silverado. She gave officers a false name and as they were trying to identify her, she put the keys into the ignition and tried to drive away. She continued to struggle and drive off until officers physically removed her.
Sonora, CAPosted by
CBS Sacramento

Sonora Man Caught By Police After Allegedly Stealing Bike From Home

SONORA (CBS13) – A Sonora man is under arrest after a video of him allegedly stealing a pricey bike from a home was shared with police who eventually tracked him down. On July 30, 40-year-old Mateusz Sasinski of Sonora was caught on camera walking onto the property of a home on Mono Way and taking a bicycle parked near the entrance, according to a Sonora Police Department statement on Facebook. What Sasinski didn’t know was that surveillance video at the home was recording him allegedly taking the bike, lifting it over the fence of the home, and riding away on it. The day after the homeowner shared the video with Sonora police, an officer recognized Sasinski and conducted an investigation that ultimately led to his arrest. Sonora police urge residents to get surveillance cameras since they’re “a great tool for solving crimes,” they say.
Washtenaw County, MIClickOnDetroit.com

2 teens killed, 1 critically hurt in Washtenaw County crash, police say

SUPERIOR TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Two teenagers, ages 18 and 19, were killed and a 15-year-old was critically injured Monday in a crash in Washtenaw County, police said. Officials said two vehicles were involved in a crash at some point Monday, and afterward, the vehicle that was struck tried to catch up to the vehicle that hit it, according to the Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office.
Pueblo, COFOX21News.com

Pueblo police arrest man for burglarizing home and stealing a car

PUEBLO, Colo. — A man is behind bars after police say he burglarized a home and stole a car. According to the Pueblo Police Department, officers were called to a home on the 0-11 block of Caledonia Road after a resident arrived at his home and discovered that his car was missing and several of his belongings were strewn about his yard.
West Hartford, CTPosted by
Hartford Courant

Teen in custody after stealing car in West Hartford that had 2-year-old baby inside, police say

A 16-year-old is in police custody, and facing 12 charges, after reportedly stealing a vehicle from West Hartford that had a 2-year-old child inside. The incident occurred around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, when a woman reported her car, that had her 2-year-old baby inside, was stolen from Premium Auto, located at 932 New Britain Ave., and was traveling west on New Britain Avenue. Cpt. Eric Rocheleau ...
Tempe, AZAZFamily

Tempe man arrested after stealing a boat from Mesa, police say

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) – A man has been arrested after an officer says she found him towing a stolen boat in Tempe on Sunday. The Mesa owners of the boat had posted a description of the boat on social media. A friend then shared it in a group called “Go Gilbert” on Instagram. They asked members to be on the lookout for the red and white boat that was taken from their front yard in Mesa.
Atlanta, GAfox5atlanta.com

Thief steals 10 loaded guns from vehicle in Midtown, police say

ATLANTA - Authorities say a thief broke into a truck and stole 10 firearms. It happened in Midtown in a hotel parking garage. The owner told Atlanta police he was in the middle of moving and his moving company advised them they would not transport his weapons, just his safe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy