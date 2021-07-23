Teens steal car from Porter County home, police say

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A man accused of stealing a car was killed Tuesday afternoon after police said he was shot by the vehicle’s owner outside a Dallas restaurant. It happened around 2:30 p.m. at Beverley’s Bistro in the 3200 block of Fitzhugh Avenue near Cole Avenue. According to police, investigators believe the incident began when the man stole the shooter’s vehicle earlier in the afternoon. The car’s owner tracked the vehicle and confronted the carjacking suspect outside a restaurant, police said. A verbal argument turned physical as the man tried to ram the owner’s other vehicle he was driving, police said. The owner shot the man in self-defense, according to police. The man was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. He has not yet been identified. Police said the case will be referred to a Dallas County grand jury.