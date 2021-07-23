‘Homeless No More’ event connects those in need with resources, volunteers take to the streets for outreach

WATERTOWN — While it may not always be in plain sight, homelessness continues to be a problem in the local area. In an effort to combat it, the Urban Mission partnered with various other agencies for an event to both gather information and raise awareness.

The CARE Center, located within the Urban Mission at 247 Factory St., served as a hub for survey and outreach efforts Thursday, all aimed at conducting a brief survey to get a count of the number of individuals who are homeless, on the brink of homelessness or who were homeless during the past year, and connecting them with resources to help.

CARE Center partner agencies hosted an “Open House & Conversation” throughout the day from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., during which they gleaned important data relating to housing instability and connected individuals that showed up with various agencies.

From left, Ashley N. Wilson, peer team supervisor at the Mental Health Association of Jefferson County, and Tim Crytser, a senior veteran advocate at the Vets Peer to Peer Outreach Center, leave resources at camps Thursday near Factory Square River Park along the Black River in Watertown. Kara Dry/Watertown Daily Times Kara Dry

Work to combat homelessness did not just occur in the CARE Center on Thursday. Volunteers, advocates and peer team leaders partnered up in the conference room of the Urban Mission before heading out to the streets, and river, to identify those experiencing homelessness and try to connect them with resources that may help them in the future, armed with survey questions — Do you have an address where you can receive mail? When is the last time you ate something that filled you up? Do you have an idea where you will sleep tonight?

Volunteers also had bagged lunches, backpacks filled with supplies and knowledge of available resources.

“It gives us opportunity to reach out to our community members to at the very least let them know that there’s agencies and places in the community to help,” said Ashley N. Wilson, peer team supervisor at the Mental Health Association of Jefferson County. “We don’t want to just get data, we want a relationship. We want to make this an ongoing thing. It’s going to be the start of building — they may not want help right now, but we’re going to start building on that relationship.”

She, along with Tim Crytser, veteran outreach coordinator and peer supervisor with the Vets Peer to Peer Outreach Center, checked for camps near Factory Square Park along the Black River on Thursday afternoon. Though they did not encounter anyone down there, they did find evidence of what could be a camp of a homeless individual with a tent and towels visible, as well as other evidence in the surrounding area.

In his pack when he goes out in hopes of encountering those dealing with housing instability, Mr. Crytser keeps things like vitamins, cigarettes and socks, which he said he goes through like toilet paper because those without homes cannot really wash them, they wear them for a while and chuck them. In the van Ms. Wilson drove, there were packs with things like snacks, candy and napkins, and she had brought a phone with some prepaid minutes on it in case they encountered someone who could use it.

“I never look in the place where everybody walks in, it’s probably the first place you’re going to get yelled at,” said Mr. Crytser of where those without stable housing sleep as he walked toward the Black River. “So they don’t do it, it’s down in the bushes, it’s kind of like looking for little kittens. It’s not in plain sight, it’s always going to be just a bit off the path.”

From left, Ashley N. Wilson, peer team supervisor at the Mental Health Association of Jefferson County, and Tim Crytser, a senior veteran advocate at the Vets Peer to Peer Outreach Center, prep to check for camps Thursday near Factory Square River Park along the Black River in Watertown. Kara Dry/Watertown Daily Times Kara Dry

During a briefing before the outreach teams broke off to survey their assigned areas, a volunteer shared a story of her recent encounter with someone in need. She had seen a man out in the community before and had started packing food in her car for when she saw him again. She was leaving work Wednesday and happened to see him, so she went to sit with him and gave him the food she had with her. She said she could tell he was really hungry by the way he ate a sandwich in a few bites.

In conversation with the man, she came to find out he was an Air Force veteran who had served in Iraq. After about 20 minutes of trying to assist, and mentioning Thursday’s event, he told her to “eff off,” that he did not want her help. Despite this, when she happened to look over at the CARE Center on Thursday, the man was there.

Kristin L. Proven, development director with the Victims Assistance Center of Jefferson County, said whether they are homeless or insecure in their housing, it is just really important that people come to the CARE Center to be connected to multiple services at once. She said the need to capture the amount of homelessness in the area is very important because that’s how the various agencies get funding to help people with housing.

She herself had done about six assessments during her time at the center, and said the event had a great turnout and that the kinds of barriers to stable housing that people are facing are eye opening. The Victims Assistance Center offers things like case management and safe shelter.

Michelle K. Casler, case management supervisor with Neighbors of Watertown, along with her colleagues, had served about 12 people as of 4 p.m. Thursday.

“We provide supportive services and housing; they still have to go through the rental application and meet income guidelines, but we’re able to provide those services to keep them in our home so they can maintain some form of independent living. Really, what our goal is, is for people to have a place to call home and feel safe,” she said of her agency. “Oftentimes, there are barriers for individuals and once they get into an apartment situation, they may still need to be connected to one of the other agencies to maintain that independence.”

The CARE Center, 247 Factory St. in Watertown, hosted an initiative called “Homeless no More” on Thursday. Kara Dry/Watertown Daily Times Kara Dry

She recalled a case that had stuck with her from earlier in the day of a young 18-year-old girl who had recently graduated high school and is currently couch surfing, not knowing where she will sleep tonight or where she will be come next week. A week and a half ago, she had been living at her home with family.

Members of the community who have knowledge of specific instances where individuals are homeless are encouraged to reach out to Ashley Wilson of the Mental Health Association at 315-788-0970 or Tim Fayette of the Urban Mission at 315-782-8440.

“I think we have to think of this as the start to a bigger ongoing initiative,” Dawn M. Cole, executive director of the Urban Mission, said of Thursday’s event. “The folks that did street outreach, they met a few people, and I hope that throughout the summer we’ll do some periodic kind of collaborative outreach to folks who are struggling. The feedback that I heard when I was walking around talking to people today was positive, so I think we’ll be able to pull together some other kind of mini events throughout the summer.”