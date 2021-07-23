Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Pregnant Gentilly mom who did 'right for her baby' brutally killed; now, her family grieves

By Gabriella Killett, The Times-Picayune
tribuneledgernews.com
 11 days ago

Jul. 22—Elaine Staes wants you to remember her daughter, Alliyah Staes, 19, as a devoted mother to a toddler, with a second child on the way — not for being fatally beaten at the Gentilly house of her unborn child's father. To that end, she points out her daughter's Facebook...

www.tribuneledgernews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Grieves
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Unborn Child#Landry Walker High School#Delgado Community College#Raising Cane
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Society
News Break
Pregnancy
News Break
Facebook
Related
Public SafetyPosted by
Davenport Journal

Pregnant teen loses her baby after being kicked in the stomach and stamped on in an unprovoked attack

Caught in a completely unprovoked attack, a young woman was assaulted by a group of four to six women who stole her money and her phone. But the most precious thing that was taken away from her that night was her unborn baby. On July 11, she was watching the Euros final at a pub with her aunt and a friend. At around 11 p.m., they began leaving the pub, and that’s when a fight broke out with the other girls.
New Orleans, LAWDSU

NOPD: Man fatally stabs pregnant girlfriend in Gentilly

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating the fatal stabbing of a pregnant woman in Gentilly. An arrest warrant application from NOPD indicates police responded to a home late Monday afternoon on DeBore Circle and found a woman unresponsive in the yard with a cut across her neck. Puncture wounds were visible across the woman's face, according to the document.
Public SafetyPosted by
CrimeOnline

Boy stabs 12-year-old ‘friend’ over 70 times, tries to behead him & cut off his hand

A jury is currently deliberating a 15-year-old’s sentencing after he was convicted of killing his friend and trying to decapitate them. On December 12, Roberts Buncis, of Boston, Lincolnshire, England, was found deceased in a wooded area near his home. The 12-year-old had been stabbed over 70 times and showed markings on his neck consistent with someone trying to behead him.
HomelessWashington Post

A teacher was pregnant. Students built a device so her spouse, who uses a wheelchair, can stroll with the baby.

Jeremy King thought he’d probably be deprived of the simple pleasure of taking his child for a stroll. It was something he desperately hoped to do. After undergoing brain surgery in 2017, the 37-year-old Marylander was left with mobility and speech challenges. Although his cancerous brain tumor — which was “about the size of a baseball,” he said — was successfully removed, he faced a fresh set of obstacles after the operation.
SoccerPosted by
TheDailyBeast

Man Allegedly Kills Pregnant Ex-Wife and Her Boyfriend at Soccer Tournament

A man allegedly shot and killed his pregnant ex-wife and her boyfriend on Sunday morning at a Houston soccer park where her children were playing in a tournament. When police showed up at the scene, the boyfriend was dead and the woman, mortally wounded, was rushed to the hospital, where she and her unborn child did not survive. The woman’s family identified the shooter as her ex-husband, who was found by police hours later dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Heldis Inojosa, a coach at the Matias Almeyda Training Center, said the shooting occurred in the facility’s parking lot. Dozens of teenagers were playing on a field during the shooting, with more than 100 people at the facility to watch the tournament. The couple and the shooter’s identities have yet to be publicly released.
Tulsa, OKScrubs Magazine

12-Year-Old Arrives at Hospital Nine Months Pregnant and the Authorities Have Questions

Providers were shocked to see such a young girl come into the hospital with a baby on the way. Authorities say Juan Miranda-Jara, 24, walked into Hillcrest Hospital in Tulsa, OK on July 14th with the young pregnant girl. The doctors called the police and told them they had a potential rape on their hands. Miranda-Jara was then arrested and charged with first-degee rape of a minor. However, the man’s relationship to the girl remains unknown.
WorldPosted by
The Hill

Baby born with twin inside her stomach in extremely rare pregnancy

A fetus-in-fetu occurs once in every 500,000 births. Top experts performed an operation to remove two sacs out of the girl’s stomach. The baby girl survived and is expected to make a full recovery. A newborn baby shocked doctors after an x-ray revealed she carried a twin fetus inside her...
WorldPosted by
CrimeOnline

8-Week-Old Baby Boy Stabbed Dead & Tot Sister Seriously Injured; Female Suspect Arrested: Police

A woman is behind bars after police discovered a baby dead and a toddler critically injured inside her home. Liam O’Keefe, 8-weeks-old, was found deceased inside an Ardoyne area home in Northern Ireland on Tuesday night. The baby’s 2-year-old sister was found with severe injuries. She was rushed to the hospital in critical condition but police say she’s now stable and expected to survive.

Comments / 0

Community Policy