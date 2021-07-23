Pregnant Gentilly mom who did 'right for her baby' brutally killed; now, her family grieves

A man allegedly shot and killed his pregnant ex-wife and her boyfriend on Sunday morning at a Houston soccer park where her children were playing in a tournament. When police showed up at the scene, the boyfriend was dead and the woman, mortally wounded, was rushed to the hospital, where she and her unborn child did not survive. The woman’s family identified the shooter as her ex-husband, who was found by police hours later dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Heldis Inojosa, a coach at the Matias Almeyda Training Center, said the shooting occurred in the facility’s parking lot. Dozens of teenagers were playing on a field during the shooting, with more than 100 people at the facility to watch the tournament. The couple and the shooter’s identities have yet to be publicly released.