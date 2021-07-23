Cancel
Shepherdstown, WV

Shepherdstown Rotary gives desks to daycare center

By Toni Milbourne tmilbourne@journal-news.net
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSHEPHERDSTOWN — Members of the Shepherdstown Rotary Club arrived at the door of the Shepherdstown Day Care Center bearing gifts on Thursday. The club members constructed and delivered 20 portable wooden desks to the center to be used by students from kindergarten through fifth grade. Another 45 have been delivered to Jefferson County Schools for distribution to students, while 35 more will be gifted to the Boys and Girls Club of the Eastern Panhandle later this summer.

