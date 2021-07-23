ClinicalMind Unveils the Future of HCP Engagement With the New CMGO Technology Platform for Life Science Companies

It's a big day at Stack Overflow! Our Prosus deal has closed and our latest Dev Survey is live. In June, I wrote to announce that Prosus, one of the world’s leading technology operators and investors, had agreed to acquire Stack Overflow. Today, I’m pleased to say that the deal has been finalized. This is a tremendous milestone for our company and community, a testament to the hard work and dedication that have built Stack Overflow over the last 13+ years.