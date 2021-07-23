New Orleans' 'Voodoo Bone Lady' accused of shooting boyfriend for second time since 2020
Jul. 22—For the second time in 18 months, the woman who runs a French Quarter cemetery tour under the moniker "Voodoo Bone Lady" is accused of shooting her boyfriend. New Orleans police allege that Onassys Bloomberg, 42, shot the 57-year-old man Wednesday at about 3:45 p.m. on Lakewood Estates Drive in Algiers, where they live. Bloomberg was arguing with the man in his car when she pulled a pistol from under the front passenger seat, stepped outside and fired multiple times at the vehicle, striking him twice in the back.www.tribuneledgernews.com
