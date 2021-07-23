Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Bulleyy's late trey seals Celtics' NBA 2K League sweep

buffalonynews.net
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTamer "Bulleyy" Mustafa sank a corner 3-pointer with 2.5 seconds left Thursday, giving Celtics Crossover Gaming a 72-70 win over Heat Check Gaming and a sweep of the teams' NBA 2K League doubleheader. The Celtics won the first game 69-61. Each of the night's three other series also ended in...

www.buffalonynews.net

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba 2k League#Nba Championship#Seals#K League#Celtics Crossover Gaming#Heat Check Gaming#Pacers Gaming#Bucks Gaming#Hawks Talon Gc#Magic Gaming#Sheriff Ft Cruz#Worthingcolt#Sav#Knicks Gaming#Jazz Gaming#76ers Gc#Cavs Legion Gc#Warriors Gaming Squad Nba#Eastern Conference 1#Wizards District Gaming
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
News Break
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NBA Teams
Toronto Raptors
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
NBAPosted by
Audacy

Former Cavs, Celtics center Tristan Thompson traded twice in 24 hours

The Celtics have made a trade a day after the NBA Draft. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Celtics have traded Tristan Thompson to the Hawks in exchange for Kris Dunn, Bruno Fernando and a 2023 second-round pick. Dunn played in college at Providence and has bounced around the league...
NBACelticsBlog

Celtics PRIDE podcast: CelticsBlog’s Adam Spinella previews the NBA Draft

This podcast episode is for draft junkies and those who want to familiarize themselves with the Celtics options at #45 - in the middle of the second round of the upcoming NBA Draft on Thursday, July 29. Adam and Josh Motenko are joined by special guest Adam Spinella, who leads CelticsBlog’s draft coverage and has put out some impressive draft video content on his YouTube channel of late.
NBAPosted by
NESN

NBA Rumors: These Celtics To Play For Boston’s NBA Summer League Team

The Boston Celtics 2021 NBA Summer League squad will feature at least a few familiar places. Boston’s squad is expected to include four players who played for the C’s last season, The Athletic’s Jared Weiss reported Monday, citing sources. Carsen Edwards, Romeo Langford, Aaron Nesmith and Payton Pritchard reportedly will compete in the summer circuit, which will run between Aug. 8 and 17 in Las Vegas.
NBA985thesportshub.com

Celtics reveal three more players and their coach for NBA Summer League

With the NBA Finals wrapped up and the NBA Draft done, the next milestone on the league calendar is Summer League. The Celtics have slowly but surely releasing names of who will be donning the green and white out in Las Vegas in a couple weeks. It was already reported...
NBAtelegram.com

6 possible targets for Celtics in Thursday's NBA Draft

The Boston Celtics will enter Thursday night’s NBA Draft possessing just one, non-glamorous pick. It will come in the second round, No. 45 overall. But it still offers a chance for new President of Basketball Operations Brad Stevens, who traded away the 16th pick in the draft and Kemba Walker earlier this offseason to the Oklahoma City Thunder, to add a young piece to the team.
NBAPosted by
NESN

Celtics NBA Summer League Schedule: Times, Dates Of Boston’s Four Games

The Boston Celtics will tip off 2021 NBA Summer League and will have the chance to finish it if they play well enough. The NBA on Wednesday announced dates and times for Boston’s first four games of the upcoming NBA Summer League, which will run next month in Las Vegas. The Celtics will feature in the opening contest when they take on the Atlanta Hawks on Aug. 8 and play at least three more times before the competition ends Aug. 17.
NBACelticsBlog

Celtics Summer League schedule announced

For those of you making summer plans to Sin City next month, the Summer League schedule has been announced for the post-draft exhibition in August:. August 8th, 4 pm EST vs. Atlanta (NBA TV, Cox Arena) August 10th, 7 pm EST vs. Denver (ESPNU, Thomas & Mack) August 12th, 7...
NBABleacher Report

Juhann Begarin's NBA Draft Scouting Report and Celtics' Updated Roster

The Boston Celtics made their first pick of the 2021 NBA draft, selecting Juhann Begarin 45th overall. The 18-year-old spent the 2020-21 season with Paris Basketball in the French second division. Bleacher Report Draft Expert Jonathan Wasserman's Scouting Report. Player: Juhann Begarin. Position: SG. Height: 6'5" Scouting Report: A productive...
NBANECN

As NBA Free Agency Begins, Here's Who the Celtics Should Be Targeting

Forsberg: Names that should be on Stevens' free agency call list originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Tampering is the NBA’s favorite hobby, so it’s naive to think that teams are waiting until 6 p.m. ET to let their favorite free agents know they are interested. But Brad Stevens can’t...
NBAPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

Kawhi Leonard Will Be Playing For This NBA Team Next Year

Colin Cowherd: “According to Kevin O’Connor of The Ringer, Pat Riley of the Heat and Mark Cuban of the Mavericks are going to make a hard push for Kawhi Leonard. Kawhi Leonard is going to be a free agent… Miami and Dallas have no state tax, LA has got 13%. That IS something with Kawhi and here’s why. Kawhi makes $34 million a year, if he stays with the Clippers the next the years instead of Dallas or Miami, he’d lose $13.5 million. If he stayed for four he would $18 million. Why does that matter so much for Kawhi? Because unlike Steph or LeBron, California doesn’t matter for those guys, they have big shoe deals and big social media deals, and Kawhi doesn’t. He’s not a big personality, he doesn’t make anything on social media, and he doesn’t drive shoe sales. A lot of pro athletes come to California and they’ve already made their money, or they can drive shoe deals, or their social media deals, Kawhi NEEDS that NBA money. Secondly, he is super frugal. LEGENDARILY frugal. True story: when he signed a deal with the Spurs and made $94 million, he was driving a 20-year-old SUV. When asked about it he said ‘it runs, and it’s paid off.’ He then had a deal with Wingstop and they gave him coupons. According to an article in Sports Illustrated he ‘panicked’ when he lost his coupons for free chicken wings. For athletes like Steph and LeBron, California is where they need to be. The taxes don’t matter as much to LeBron because he’s not going to get these opportunities and these cozy deals, and this television network without it being in his backyard… I think Dallas fits way better than Miami. Luka is a way better player than Jimmy Butler and I like Jimmy Butler. If he goes to Dallas he no longer has to guard Luka, who is the biggest nightmare for any great defender. Luka, Kawhi, Porzingis, and Hardaway is a championship team... He can hide in Dallas, which is a football town, and I think Kawhi would love that. He would love not having to deal with the pressure of being a 'one' because he will have Luka to take the pressure off him.” (Full Video Above)
NBAPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

Damian Lillard Will Be Playing For This NBA Team Next Year

Colin Cowherd: ‘We’re going to play ‘Dame or Deal’. I’m the Blazers GM – If I would keep Dame over the trade offer it’s ‘Dame’, if the trade offer is too good to pass up it’s a ‘Deal.’”. Watch Colin Cowherd decide if the Portland Trailblazers should keep Damian Lillard...
NBAfadeawayworld.net

The Perfect USA Team That Would Beat Anyone By Minimum 20 Points

Before the United States lost to France 83-76 on Sunday, the men’s team had not lost an Olympic match since 2004, where the team finished with a bronze medal. Will history repeat itself? That is unknown at the time being, but what we do know is that this USA team is not the best product that could have been put on display.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To The Alex Caruso News

The “Carushow” has come to an end. Alex Caruso is leaving Los Angeles for the Eastern Conference. The free-agent guard signed a four-year, $37 million deal with the Chicago Bulls on Monday, per Adrian Wojnarowski. He’ll reunite with former Lakers teammate Lonzo Ball, who inked a massive four-year, $85 million deal with the Bulls just moments after free agency began on Monday.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Miami Heat Can Create The Real Superteam With Brandon Ingram, Kyle Lowry And Kevin Love

The Miami Heat are a team that went to the Finals during the 2019-20 season, with Jimmy Butler as the star that led them there. It is clear that they have good pieces on the roster, but it seems as though they are a step away from true contention. This year's playoffs showed that, as they were unceremoniously swept by the Milwaukee Bucks, who are now in the NBA Finals.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

The Deadliest Kryptonite For The Los Angeles Lakers: LeBron James Is 8-17 Against Danny Green, Anthony Davis Is 2-25 Against Stephen Curry

The Los Angeles Lakers are expected to come back with a vengeance next season, after falling to the Phoenix Suns in the first round of the playoffs. LeBron James will be 37 years old at some point next season, and Anthony Davis is struggling with injuries. But in terms of pure talent on the roster, the Lakers are still the team to beat in the West when healthy.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

How The Los Angeles Lakers Can Create A Real Superteam Next Season

Recent reports have suggested that free agents DeMar DeRozan and Kyle Lowry have an interest in joining the Los Angeles Lakers this offseason. The two were former teammates with the Toronto Raptors and helped the franchise achieve its most success from 2013 to 2018. The last three years, the two have been apart since the Raptors traded DeRozan to the San Antonio Spurs, where he has played ever since.

Comments / 0

Community Policy