Journal Junctions for July 23

Donald Trump was and will be the best president this country has ever had, and he will be blessed, you better believe me. Here we go again, athletes at the Olympics representing the U.S. taking a knee. If they are so upset, why do they even put on the uniform on? Could it be this country offers the best opportunities? You bet it is. This will be the first Olympics I won’t watch. I am tired of the hypocrisy. I will stick with the Little League games. Bless their little hearts.