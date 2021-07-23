Veteran on a mission to raise awareness of veteran suicides
INDIANAPOLIS — A Marine and Army veteran is on the mission to visit all 50 state capitols to raise money and raise awareness for veteran suicide. Darren Hafford made a stop in Indianapolis Thursday to talk about veteran suicide. In 2016, he started participating in the 22 Pushup challenge after getting challenged by one of his old Army Sergeants. He put his own spin on the challenge, doing 22 pushups for the Army and 22 pushups for the Marine Corps for 44 days.fox59.com
Comments / 0