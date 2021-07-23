Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Indianapolis, IN

Veteran on a mission to raise awareness of veteran suicides

By Jacob Burbrink - Digital Producer
Fox 59
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleINDIANAPOLIS — A Marine and Army veteran is on the mission to visit all 50 state capitols to raise money and raise awareness for veteran suicide. Darren Hafford made a stop in Indianapolis Thursday to talk about veteran suicide. In 2016, he started participating in the 22 Pushup challenge after getting challenged by one of his old Army Sergeants. He put his own spin on the challenge, doing 22 pushups for the Army and 22 pushups for the Marine Corps for 44 days.

fox59.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Local
Indiana Society
Indianapolis, IN
Government
State
Texas State
Local
Indiana Government
Indianapolis, IN
Society
State
Indiana State
City
Austin, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Army#The Marine Corps#Veteran S Administration#Marines#Americans#State Capitols#Va Resource Locator#The Veterans Crisis Line
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Military
News Break
Politics
News Break
Society
News Break
Celebrities
Related
SportsPosted by
The Associated Press

Simone Biles sticks landing in balance beam at Olympics

TOKYO (AP) — Simone Biles stuck the landing. The American gymnastics superstar delivered during the women’s balance beam final on Tuesday. A week after taking herself out of several competitions to focus on her mental health, the six-time Olympic medalist drilled a slightly altered routine in front of a crowd that included IOC President Thomas Bach.
Public SafetyPosted by
The Hill

Fourth police officer who responded to Jan. 6 attack dies by suicide

A fourth law enforcement officer who responded to the Capitol on Jan. 6 has died by suicide, the Metropolitan Police Department confirmed to The Hill on Monday. A department spokesman said Officer Kyle DeFreytag, who had been with the department since November 2016, was found dead on July 10. He was 26 years old. Police confirmed DeFreytag was among a host of MPD officers who were sent to the Capitol in response to the riot.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Graham's COVID-19 'breakthrough' case jolts Senate

The coronavirus officially returned to the United States Senate on Monday. News that Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) tested positive quickly jolted through the Capitol and sparked an hours-long scramble to figure out who else might have been exposed, which only escalated after sources confirmed that the South Carolina Republican attended an outdoor event on Sen. Joe Manchin ’s (D-W.Va.) houseboat over the weekend with other senators.
GymnasticsPosted by
NBC News

Team USA gymnast Jade Carey wins Olympic gold in floor exercise final

Jade Carey took home her first Olympic medal after capturing gold in the women's individual floor exercise final Monday at the Tokyo Olympics. Carey, 21, was the second to compete on the floor, twisting, tumbling and flipping her way onto the top spot on the podium. Carey, who failed to win a medal in the individual all-around and the vault finals, placed first with a score of 14.366, ahead of Vanessa Ferrari, of Italy, who won silver with a score of 14.200. Mai Murakami, of Japan, and Angelina Melnikova, of Russia, tied for bronze with a score of 14.1665.

Comments / 0

Community Policy