A pair of Ohio teens are hurt…after a car crashes into a tree over the weekend in Steuben County. Deputies are dispatched to US 20, near County Road 935 East, in rural York Township. When they get there…they see a vehicle…up against a tree on the south side of the roadway with heavy front-end damage. Officials say Cameron Hicks, 19 of Edgerton, was eastbound…when the car leaves the roadway…smashing into the tree. Hicks is able to get himself out, but his passenger, Brianna Wickerham, 16 of Edgerton…had to be cut out of the crumpled wreckage. The two were taken to the hospital for treatment. Hicks suffered minor bleeding and lacerations to his upper arm. Wickerham has a broken leg. The investigation into the accident continues.