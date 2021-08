The MLB trade deadline is approaching, set this year for July 30 so that it’s on a weekday. That leaves two weeks to go. The Oakland A’s are contending for the fourth straight summer, and if the season ended today they’d make the playoffs in the second Wild Card spot. However, there are still several teams hot on their tail, with the Blue Jays, Mariners, Yankees, Indians, and Angels all within 5.5 games. The A’s should obviously be buyers.