Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Gymnastics

See how much Team USA's gymnastics uniforms have changed over the years

By Mehera Bonner
KSBW.com
 11 days ago

The 2020 Tokyo Olympics have finally arrived (after a yearlong delay!) and the time has come cheer on the U.S. gymnastics team. And also their outfits, naturally. like the most important thing ever, for the U.S. gymnastics team, they kinda are! Points get deducted if their leotards aren't perfect, they're custom-made for each athlete, and they take years to design. Basically, they're the ultimate mix of style and functionality, and the designers who make them have been doing so since back in the 1930s.

www.ksbw.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Team Usa#Design#Team Usa#Gk Elite
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Gymnastics
Place
Tokyo, JP
News Break
Sports
News Break
Tokyo Olympics
Related
Sportsyourbigsky.com

Simone Biles sticks landing in balance beam at Olympics

TOKYO (AP) — Simone Biles stuck the landing. The American gymnastics superstar delivered during the women’s balance beam final on Tuesday. A week after taking herself out of several competitions to focus on her mental health, the six-time Olympic medalist drilled a slightly altered routine in front of a crowd that included IOC President Thomas Bach.
GymnasticsPosted by
MassLive.com

Olympics 2021 men’s gymnastics schedule: Free live stream, dates, TV, how to watch Team USA

The 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympics are here as some of the world’s best athletes hit the mat for men’s gymnastics. The men’s side of Team USA will be looking to keep pace with a dominant women’s side as they send Brody Malone, Sam Mikulak, Yul Moldauer, Shane Wiskus and Alec Yoder to this year’s Games. The men’s side of gymnastics competition will start Friday night for American viewers, but on Saturday in Japan. It’s just one of a number of schedule quirks resulting from the 13-hour time difference between Tokyo and the East Coast. As a result, many events will air live in off-hours as well as delayed in primetime.
ApparelPopculture

Ralph Lauren's Team USA Uniforms at Tokyo Olympics Earn Mockery Online During Opening Ceremony

Ralph Lauren has been designing Team USA's Opening Ceremony outfits at the Olympics since 2008, and they usually get mocked by those who don't care for the preppy, repetitive style the designers come up with. This year, Team USA walked through Tokyo's Olympic Stadium wearing blue blazers over blue-and-white-striped shirts, with the Ralph Lauren logo and Team USA logo as patches on the front. They also wore dark blue jeans, a U.S. flag-print scarf, and white sneakers.
GymnasticsMarietta Daily Journal

Team USA a surprise second in women's gymnastics qualifying

Despite having the sport's most dominant athlete on its side, the USA women's gymnastics squad settled for second placing in qualifying at the Tokyo Olympics on Sunday. The Russian Olympic Committee team finished in first place with a score of 171.629, topping the U.S. total of 170.562. Before Sunday, the...
GymnasticsPosted by
NBC Chicago

Team USA Qualifies Fourth for Men's Gymnastics Final in Tokyo

The fields for the men's Olympic gymnastics team final, individual all-around final and event finals are set after a full day of qualification at the Ariake Gymnastics Centre. After a slow start, the U.S. turned things around to qualify fourth for the final with a score of 256.761. The Americans combined for the highest score on floor exercise at 44.065 and will pursue the nation's first team medal since 2008.
LifestylePosted by
POPSUGAR

Did you See Team USA Women's Gymnastics Leotards? You Can Buy Official Replicas For $90!

Part of the excitement of watching the Olympics is seeing the gorgeous gymnastics uniforms! If you practice gymnastics yourself, or you're just Simone Biles's biggest fan, you can buy official replica leotards inspired by the Games. So far, there are just two worn during podium training, but there should be nine total — eight women's and one men's leotard. Ahead, check out what the US Women's Gymnastics team has been sporting so far for the Tokyo Olympics.
GymnasticsElite Daily

The USA Gymnastics Team Is The Smallest Ever — Here's Why

Over the years, the United States women’s Olympic gymnastic team has undergone some steady downsizing: In 1996, there was the Magnificent Seven. In 2000, the team shrank to six. In 2012 and 2016, the teams were whittled down to the Fierce Five and the Final Five, respectively. Now, in 2021, the Team USA gymnastics team will only sport four members during the upcoming Tokyo Games. So, why does the team keep getting smaller? Well, it won’t keep shrinking forever, so don’t worry.
SportsInternational Business Times

USA Women's Gymnastics Team Reveals $1200 Leotards For 2021 Olympics

The USA Women's Gymnastics national team showcased their Olympic competition leotards Thursday as they hit the training mat in preparation for the competition. The leotard designs were hand-crafted by a team of 75 people and were produced by GK Elite, which is the official apparel sponsor of the U.S. gymnastics team since 2000.
SportsPosted by
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Team USA wins silver in women’s gymnastics, ROC takes the Gold

TOKYO (AP) - The ROC has won the gold medal in women’s gymnastics after U.S. star Simone Biles exited with a medical issue. The Russian team posted a score of 169.528, ahead of the U.S. in second place at 166.096. The American team of Sunisa Lee, Grace McCallum and Jordan Chiles competed in the final three rotations without Biles, who withdrew from the competition after vault.
GymnasticsNBC New York

Relive Team USA's Performance in the Women's Gymnastics Team Final

The United States women persevered through losing their superstar and leader Simone Biles after one rotation in the Olympic team final in Tokyo, hanging on to take second to the Russian Olympic Committee. On a night they later called "stressful," the three other athletes — Suni Lee, Jordan Chiles and Grace McCallum — maintained their composure and fought through the circumstances to earn yet another U.S. gymnastics medal.
BasketballNBC Sports

See the Olympic Betting Odds for Women's Basketball Team USA

The women’s basketball tournament at the Olympics has turned into a battle for silver over the last 25 years — gold is already a given. The U.S. women’s basketball team has dominated on the Olympic stage throughout its history, winning gold in eight of the 10 tournaments, including the last six. Heading into the event at the Tokyo Olympics, Team USA is once again expected to take home the top prize, despite losing two of their three exhibition games last week. Still, there are some formidable opponents that stand in the way.
SportsPosted by
WWD

A Closer Look at Team USA Women’s Swarovski-embellished Gymnastics Leotards

The U.S. women’s gymnastics team will be performing in style at the Tokyo Olympics. On Thursday, GK Elite, which has been the official apparel sponsor for the U.S. gymnastics teams since 2000, revealed a closer look at some of the leotards that will be worn by members of the women’s team. The team consists of Simone Biles, Jordan Chiles, Sunisa Lee, Grace McCallum, Jade Carey and MyKayla Skinner.
Gymnasticsksl.com

With Biles out, here's how Team USA finished in women's gymnastics

Simone Biles, of the United States, watches gymnasts perform after she exited the team final with an apparent injury, at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Tuesday in Tokyo. Biles huddled with a trainer after landing her vault. She then exited the competition floor with the team doctor. (Ashley Landis, Associated Press) — TOKYO — Angelina Melnikova, a celebrated gymnast from Russia, was gliding around the parallel bars when breaking news started rocketing around the world: her competitor,American superstar Simone Biles, was scratched from the competition.
SocietyPosted by
Best Life

See These Olympic Gymnasts' New Uniform, a Protest Against Sexualization

Of course, the Olympics have come a long way since they began back in 1896. As times change, the Games need to change with it, but that's not always the case. Recently, one Olympic women's gymnastics team took matters into their own hands, sporting uniforms that they felt more comfortable in as a protest against the sexualization women and girls in the sport often face. To see the groundbreaking Olympic gymnastics uniform one team will be wearing at the Games this year, read on.
SportsTODAY.com

Steve Kornacki breaks down Team USA’s gymnastics challenge

NBC News national political correspondent Steve Kornacki is best known for his election analysis, but now he joins TODAY in Tokyo to break down what’s happened in the Olympics so far, including four new sports: skateboarding, surfing, karate and sport climbing. He also explains the challenge the U.S. women’s gymnastic team faces to maintain their dominance in the sport.July 26, 2021.

Comments / 0

Community Policy