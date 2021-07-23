See how much Team USA's gymnastics uniforms have changed over the years

The women’s basketball tournament at the Olympics has turned into a battle for silver over the last 25 years — gold is already a given. The U.S. women’s basketball team has dominated on the Olympic stage throughout its history, winning gold in eight of the 10 tournaments, including the last six. Heading into the event at the Tokyo Olympics, Team USA is once again expected to take home the top prize, despite losing two of their three exhibition games last week. Still, there are some formidable opponents that stand in the way.