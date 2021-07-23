COVID-19 hospitalizations doubled in less than one week at EAMC
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A disturbing trend is underway in East Alabama. COVID-19 hospitalizations are on the rise. One hospital says its cases are starting to double. According to John Atkinson with East Alabama Medical Center, this time last year, coming off of the Fourth of July holiday, East Alabama Medical Center saw one of it’s highest peaks in COVID-19 hospitalizations. Now this time around, although the number isn’t as high, history seems to be repeating itself.www.wtvm.com
