Georgia State

Georgia commit now ranked No. 1 LB in nation per 247Sports

By Joe Vitale
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 11 days ago
Georgia football got a huge boost to its 2022 recruiting class when five-star linebacker Malaki Starks committed to the Bulldogs back in March.

At the time, Starks ranked as the nation’s No. 12 ranked player. Now, Starks is the No. 8 overall player and No. 1 ranked linebacker in the nation according to 247Sports’ new updated rankings.

Starks is a three-sport athlete at Jefferson High School (basketball, track & field) and is rated as the No. 2 recruit in Georgia, the No. 1 linebacker in the country, and the No. 8 prospect overall.

What really stands out about Starks is his versatility. Starks played quarterback, running back, receiver and defensive back in Jefferson’s 2020 season, helping lead them to a 14-1 record and an appearance in the AAAA title game.

Look at these incredible stats he put up in 2020.

Passing: 569 yards, 11 touchdowns

Rushing: 172 carries, 1,537 yards and 24 touchdowns

Defense: 41 tackles, three tackles for loss, two pass defenses, and two interceptions

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

