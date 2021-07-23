Peabody West shut down by Reading, faces must win Friday
BEVERLY — There'll be no need for tiebreakers in this year's Section 4 Little League tournament. Reading pitcher Avery Koehler made sure of it. Koehler shut down District 16 champion Peabody West in impressive fashion under the lights at Harry Ball Field on Thursday, going the distance in Reading's 4-1 victory. The result means all four teams in the section are 1-1 after two rounds of pool play, so the winner of Friday's pool play games (Reading vs North Andover at 5:30 and Peabody West vs. Danvers American at 7:30) will go on to Saturday's title game (noon).www.salemnews.com
Comments / 0