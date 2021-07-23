See how much Team USA's gymnastics uniforms have changed over the years

Women's artistic gymnastics at the Olympics will, without a doubt, be a true highlight of the Tokyo Games, with athletes representing Team USA leading the charge. Ahead of their qualification round on Sunday, July 25, the four-person US squad and individual athletes Jade Carey and MyKayla Skinner completed podium training (an official precompetition practice) while sporting jewel-covered leotards. We'll know after that round which two athletes out of those six will make it into each event final for vault, bars, beam, and floor as well as the all-around final. Additionally, we'll see if the US is one step closer to adding onto its two-time Olympic team gold streak. If all goes as planned, these women will qualify through to the team final and come home with the win.