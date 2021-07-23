WDWNT Daily Recap (7/22/21): Master Gracey Facing Left Once Again; Photography, Video Recording, and Live Streaming Prohibited at The Wave; and More

From time to time, Walt Disney World needs to temporarily close attractions, entertainment and resorts for scheduled maintenance, upgrades and re-imagineering. Thus, we wanted to provide you with a list of the current closures. As of today (August 2, 2021), we have compiled a list of August 2021 Refurbishments and closures throughout the Walt Disney World Resort. While no one wants their favorite resort or attraction to be down for refurbishment, they are necessary for for safety and to keep things looking great. Additionally, you’ll want to visit the “Know Before You Go” page for the most up to date information.