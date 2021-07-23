MANHUNT IN PROGRESS
930PM-A Precinct 4 deputy attempted to stop a male and female on a motorcycle at Vick and FM 1485. The driver refused to stop. Just before he approached SH 242 he put the bike in the ditch throwing the female off and he fled into the woods. The white male, average build has tan pants no shirt, and one timberland as he lost the other in the woods. He is in the wooded area between SH 245/FM 1485/Hickory/ North Rayburn. Multiple units and K-9 are searching. DPS Helicopter should be on scene shortly.montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
