As the 2020+1 Tokyo Olympics kick off on July 23, get ready to spot some familiar labels on the world's most esteemed athletes as they go for the gold. Along with the sportswear giants (the Nikes, the Asics, the 4Fs), brands like Ralph Lauren and Armani have designed uniforms for Team USA and Team Italy, respectively, for many years. But for the Tokyo Summer Games, more industry names are joining the mix, outfitting athletes from all different countries.