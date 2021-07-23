Coming off perfect homestand, Tigers visit Royals

They’ve won four games and two series in a row. It was not an auspicious start for the Boys in Blue. Carlos Hernández could not make it out of the third inning. He walked four batters and allowed five runs, four earned, on only two hits. In the third inning, he walked the bases loaded, and they all scored on a Miguel Cabrera sacrifice fly and a Jeimer Candelario three-run home run to dead center. The Tigers scored a sixth run in the fifth inning off of a combination of Richard Lovelady and Tyler Zuber. Casey Mize, meanwhile, was mowing the Royals down pretty well. As he started the fifth inning he had allowed only a pair of hits and one walk. He had struck out five. Mize is supposed to be on a pitch or inning limit of some sort. Tigers manager A.J. Hinch decided to send him back out for the fifth even though by all accounts, he’d hit that limit. Naturally, that’s when things unraveled. The Royals 7-8-9 batters all reached with singles, and Nicky Lopez drove in the first run with his hit.