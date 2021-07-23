Coming off perfect homestand, Tigers visit Royals
If only the Kansas City Royals could play all their games against the Milwaukee Brewers and not have to play the resurgent Detroit Tigers. That sounds pretty strange, considering that the Royals are in last place in the American League Central and the Brewers sit atop the National League Central by a comfortable margin. However, the Royals just completed a two-game sweep in Milwaukee that gave Kansas City a 4-0 sweep of the teams’ season series.www.centralillinoisproud.com
Comments / 0