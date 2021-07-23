Cancel
The new FTC chairwoman is drawing criticism from Big Tech

By Christopher Hutton
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 11 days ago

L ina Khan only recently took over as chairwoman of the Federal Trade Commission, yet her appointment is already drawing criticism from some of the biggest tech firms in the country.

Facebook and Amazon filed petitions asking that she recuse herself from any decisions related to their companies.

Before her role at the FTC, the 32-year-old was an associate professor of law at Columbia University. Before that, Khan worked as legal director at the Open Markets Institute, an anti-monopoly organization in Washington, D.C. She also worked with a House antitrust committee, helping to author a report that accused Facebook, Amazon, Google, and Apple of abusing their dominance and calling for reforms. Khan originally came to prominence while a law student at Yale and published the article "Amazon's Antitrust Paradox." She advocated for redefining the meaning of "monopoly" in the high-tech world.

At Columbia, Khan focused her research on antitrust law and competition policy, focusing on digital platforms. Her work garnered support from the FTC and some other roles consulting politicians and experts. Most notable were Khan's interactions with Sens. Elizabeth Warren and Amy Klobuchar, who consulted Khan on antitrust conduct.

In the petition Facebook filed, the company highlighted a paper Khan wrote for the Columbia Law Review titled "The Separation of Platforms and Commerce." She claims that Big Tech companies have integrated their businesses across multiple platforms to the point they represent a dominant part of the digital economy.

While Democrats, notably Warren, have received Khan's views favorably, others have said her views are out of touch.

"Yes, the nature of technologies and markets can result in one firm enjoying large market share, sometimes persistently." writes Ryan Bourne, R. Evan Scharf Chair for the Public Understanding of Economics at Cato. "But this does not mean that the firm's dominant position will endure, nor that the firm's dominance is bad for consumers—either now or in the future."

Instead, Bourne believes that innovations on a free market level alongside changing product lines will play an integral part in allowing other competitors to breach the market and potentially upend Big Tech giants. However, Bourne also notes that predicting "future harms" is often an unwise and misleading practice. That is why, while he supports pushing back against anti-competitive behavior, he would push for less antitrust policy overusing lawsuits to break up corporations.

In comments made to the New York Times , Robert Bork Jr. (son of the late Supreme Court nominee and legal scholar, Judge Robert Bork), president of the Antitrust Education Project, a group that advocates for a traditional interpretation of antitrust law, said Khan is a "celebrity scholar recasting antitrust law into a tool to enable government to control capitalism."

Bork said Khan's criticism of the consumer welfare standard, the measure of competition based on whether prices for consumers rise, could be harmful to businesses and consumers.

"When standards are vague, and the law ambiguous, the Biden administration and its regulators will have the means to arbitrarily crack down on any business," he said.

Related
Washington StateWashington Post

The Technology 202: Washington says self-regulation is over for tech. Now it has a chance to back it up.

Welcome to The Technology 202 newsletter! I’m your new host, Cristiano Lima. I come to you by way of Politico, where I’ve covered tech policy and politics since 2018 and where I previously served as a breaking news reporter. I hail from Rio de Janeiro, but I’ve called Washington, D.C., home since 2015. I’m delighted to be taking over for Cat Zakrzewski and am looking forward to hitting your inbox daily with news and analysis about the historic collision between the Bay and the Beltway. Tell your friends to sign up here.
LawNewsweek

How to Hold Big Tech Accountable Without Overhauling Antitrust Law | Opinion

Congressional attempts to rein in large tech firms like Google and Facebook by reforming antitrust laws are not without their merits. Antitrust laws seek to encourage freedom to contract for the benefit of consumers, and courts have thus far been reluctant to penalize Big Tech under existing antitrust statutes. However,...
Economybloomberglaw.com

HILL TECH & CYBER BRIEFING: FTC Revives Merger Rule for Startups

The Federal Trade Commission voted along party lines to rescind a decades-old policy that limited the agency’s ability to track the ongoing acquisitions of companies that were flagged in previous deals for competition issues. FTC Chair Lina Khan and her two fellow Democrats at a meeting yesterday voted to repeal...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden to appoint Big Tech critic to DOJ antitrust role

President Biden plans to appoint lawyer Jonathan Kanter as the head of the Department of Justice's (DOJ) antitrust division, the White House announced Tuesday, another sign of the administration’s intention to take on Big Tech. Kanter has been a favorite pick of progressive organizations pushing for the DOJ and Federal...
POTUSUS News and World Report

Pressure on Big Tech Builds as Biden Picks Another Critic for Key Justice Post

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden nominated lawyer and Google critic Jonathan Kanter as the Justice Department's antitrust chief on Tuesday in the latest sign the White House is determined to rein in the world's biggest corporations, especially Big Tech. Progressives who advocate tougher enforcement of antitrust law pushed...
EconomyPosted by
pymnts

Big Tech Compliance Tracker: EU Pauses Digital Tax Effort; Facebook Seeks FTC Chair Khan’s Recusal In Antitrust Case

Here’s the latest news from the technology industry, which is coming under increasing global scrutiny. As U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen aims to get European countries to support a broader international business tax deal, the European Union is postponing intentions for a common digital tax in the region, CNBC reported. The news comes as the White House has been heading up international talks that would make multinationals pay tax in every location where they run, with a 15 percent levy at the least. As CNBC reported, the U.S. “has been cool” on the concept of a digital tax in the region, as it is concerned that it will unfairly single out U.S. companies.
Congress & Courtscitizensjournal.us

House Republicans Launch ‘Freedom From Big Tech Caucus’

Republican Reps. Ken Buck and Lance Gooden announced Friday the launch of the Freedom from Big Tech Caucus, a group of House Republicans working towards reining in major tech companies. The caucus will focus on addressing anticompetitive and monopolistic practices by major tech companies, political censorship, and Big Tech’s relationship...
Nashville, TNtennesseestar.com

Crom Carmichael on Big Tech Censorship, Facebook, and the U.S. Supreme Court

Live from Music Row Monday morning on The Tennessee Star Report with Michael Patrick Leahy – broadcast on Nashville’s Talk Radio 98.3 and 1510 WLAC weekdays from 5:00 a.m. to 8:00 a.m. – host Leahy welcomed the original all-star panelist Crom Carmichael to the studio to discuss Big Tech censorship as it relates to being a private company versus common carrier and what that means for federal regulations.
ElectionsFOXBusiness

Thanks to Team Biden, America could soon be on the verge of economic disaster

No one knows for sure what the state of the American economy will be one year from now, but the existing evidence all points in one direction: disaster. During the widespread rollout of the COVID-19 vaccines, countless economic analysts predicted the remainder of 2021 would be marked by rapid economic growth. The most popular theory was that as the economy reopened, pent-up economic demand would lead to a surge of activity, driving expansion at a record pace.

