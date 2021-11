Most colleges and universities try to help students connect with businesses through internships so they can get some exposure to the business community which might help them with their career decisions. But how about connecting them directly with successful entrepreneurs? A program in the Upstate was created last year to do just that. Mike Switzer interviews Chris Manley, CEO and founder of Engenius, a digital marketing agency in Greenville, S.C. that has partnered with Clemson University‘s Center for Career and Professional Development and NEXT, a Greenville entrepreneurial support organization for the NEXT and Clemson Internship Program.

CLEMSON, SC ・ 8 DAYS AGO