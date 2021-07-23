Cancel
NBA

Lakers make Talen Horton-Tucker a restricted free agent

By Yahoo! Sports
lakers365.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Lakers will have the inside track to retain Talen Horton-Tucker, a 20-year-old bright spot at shooting guard, when free agency opens next month. As expected, the team extended a qualifying offer to the 6-foot-4 Horton-Tucker, making him a restricted free agent. The Lakers will have the right to match any offer Horton-Tucker receives this summer, if they don't come to an extension agreement with the Chicago native first.

#Lakers#Restricted Free Agent#Horton Tucker
