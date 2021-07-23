Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Gymnastics

See how much Team USA's gymnastics uniforms have changed over the years

By Mehera Bonner
wvtm13.com
 11 days ago

The 2020 Tokyo Olympics have finally arrived (after a yearlong delay!) and the time has come cheer on the U.S. gymnastics team. And also their outfits, naturally. like the most important thing ever, for the U.S. gymnastics team, they kinda are! Points get deducted if their leotards aren't perfect, they're custom-made for each athlete, and they take years to design. Basically, they're the ultimate mix of style and functionality, and the designers who make them have been doing so since back in the 1930s.

www.wvtm13.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Team Usa#Design#Team Usa#Gk Elite
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Gymnastics
Place
Tokyo, JP
News Break
Tokyo Olympics
News Break
Sports
Related
SportsPosted by
Parade

How Much Do Team USA Athletes Earn For Winning Medals at the Olympics?

Hard work really does pay off! Especially if you are an Olympic Or Paralympic athlete. Through a USOC program called Operation Gold, Team USA athletes at the Olympics, Paralympic Games and world championships are financially compensated for earning medals. “These programs are designed to reduce the financial burdens of our...
GymnasticsPosted by
MassLive.com

Olympics 2021 men’s gymnastics schedule: Free live stream, dates, TV, how to watch Team USA

The 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympics are here as some of the world’s best athletes hit the mat for men’s gymnastics. The men’s side of Team USA will be looking to keep pace with a dominant women’s side as they send Brody Malone, Sam Mikulak, Yul Moldauer, Shane Wiskus and Alec Yoder to this year’s Games. The men’s side of gymnastics competition will start Friday night for American viewers, but on Saturday in Japan. It’s just one of a number of schedule quirks resulting from the 13-hour time difference between Tokyo and the East Coast. As a result, many events will air live in off-hours as well as delayed in primetime.
LifestylePosted by
POPSUGAR

Did you See Team USA Women's Gymnastics Leotards? You Can Buy Official Replicas For $90!

Part of the excitement of watching the Olympics is seeing the gorgeous gymnastics uniforms! If you practice gymnastics yourself, or you're just Simone Biles's biggest fan, you can buy official replica leotards inspired by the Games. So far, there are just two worn during podium training, but there should be nine total — eight women's and one men's leotard. Ahead, check out what the US Women's Gymnastics team has been sporting so far for the Tokyo Olympics.
SocietyPosted by
Best Life

See These Olympic Gymnasts' New Uniform, a Protest Against Sexualization

Of course, the Olympics have come a long way since they began back in 1896. As times change, the Games need to change with it, but that's not always the case. Recently, one Olympic women's gymnastics team took matters into their own hands, sporting uniforms that they felt more comfortable in as a protest against the sexualization women and girls in the sport often face. To see the groundbreaking Olympic gymnastics uniform one team will be wearing at the Games this year, read on.
ApparelElite Daily

Twitter Wants To Know Why Team USA's Uniforms Always Look Like... That

The Tokyo Olympics opening ceremony was a parade of seriously iconic fashion moments — I’m looking at you, Pita Taufatofua — so understandably, viewers across the United States were excited to see what the U.S. Olympic team would bring to the table. But, uh, according to people all over the internet, it’s safe to say the preppy Ralph Lauren-designed outfits didn’t meet expectations. These tweets about team USA's Olympic uniforms roast the cringe-worthy look, and honestly, can anyone blame them?
ApparelPopculture

Ralph Lauren's Team USA Uniforms at Tokyo Olympics Earn Mockery Online During Opening Ceremony

Ralph Lauren has been designing Team USA's Opening Ceremony outfits at the Olympics since 2008, and they usually get mocked by those who don't care for the preppy, repetitive style the designers come up with. This year, Team USA walked through Tokyo's Olympic Stadium wearing blue blazers over blue-and-white-striped shirts, with the Ralph Lauren logo and Team USA logo as patches on the front. They also wore dark blue jeans, a U.S. flag-print scarf, and white sneakers.
GymnasticsPosted by
POPSUGAR

Training Complete! See Team USA Women Gymnasts Prep For Their Highly Awaited Olympics Debut

Women's artistic gymnastics at the Olympics will, without a doubt, be a true highlight of the Tokyo Games, with athletes representing Team USA leading the charge. Ahead of their qualification round on Sunday, July 25, the four-person US squad and individual athletes Jade Carey and MyKayla Skinner completed podium training (an official precompetition practice) while sporting jewel-covered leotards. We'll know after that round which two athletes out of those six will make it into each event final for vault, bars, beam, and floor as well as the all-around final. Additionally, we'll see if the US is one step closer to adding onto its two-time Olympic team gold streak. If all goes as planned, these women will qualify through to the team final and come home with the win.
GymnasticsNBC San Diego

Team USA Qualifies Fourth for Men's Gymnastics Final in Tokyo

The fields for the men's Olympic gymnastics team final, individual all-around final and event finals are set after a full day of qualification at the Ariake Gymnastics Centre. After a slow start, the U.S. turned things around to qualify fourth for the final with a score of 256.761. The Americans combined for the highest score on floor exercise at 44.065 and will pursue the nation's first team medal since 2008.

Comments / 0

Community Policy