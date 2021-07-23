Cancel
BKFC 19 preview, quick picks for ‘VanZant vs Ostovich’ rematch

By Adam Guillen Jr.
MMAmania.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC) is set to go down this Friday night (July 23, 2021) with the “VanZant vs. Ostovich” pay-per-view (PPV) card going down on FITE TV. The event will feature a rematch between former UFC Strawweight combatants Paige VanZant and Rachael Ostovich. Before the two rivals square off again in a bareknuckle brawl, let’s dive in and dissect the main event, as well as all of the main card action, which features the return of Britain Hart taking on Jenny Savage.

